The following article mentions eating disorders.

In an industry like showbiz, where looks are a key part of the job profile for better or worse, dramatic physical transformations hardly come as a shock. But with the entry of drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro into the picture — and the pull they seem to have in some celebrity circles — the landscape of weight alterations has changed drastically. From comedians to reality stars, sports icons to musicians and A-list actors, many celebrated names have embraced the weight loss revolution that has been brought on by drugs typically meant to be administered to diabetes patients — with stunning results to show for it.

A whole league of high-profile names — including the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey, Rebel Wilson, Billie Jean King, Fat Joe, and Harvey Fierstein — have used weight-loss drugs. For many, taking drugs like Ozempic has been about more than just getting thinner; it has also proved useful for personal and emotional growth.

While opinion remains divided over the validity of diverting drugs meant for treating acute diseases to people wanting to shed some kilos, medical prescriptions for Ozempic and its counterparts seem to be flying off the shelves. Here are 31 stars who look different after taking Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs.