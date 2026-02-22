Kelly Osbourne Has Escaped 'Ozempic Neck' For One Reason
Alongside her mother, Kelly Osbourne's name has repeatedly come up in the Ozempic discourse, with many people speculating that the television personality's rapid weight loss and slim figure could only be achieved by pharmaceutical means and not lifestyle changes. Unlike her mom, the younger Osbourne has denied ever taking Ozempic, instead calling her 2018 gastric sleeve surgery "the best thing [she's] ever done," per the "Hollywood Raw Podcast." Since then, she's lost 85 pounds and has credited her healthy routine and sobriety as the main reasons for her slim figure.
We're inclined to believe her, not just because she's been consistent with her story, but because the visual details corroborate it. In fact, unlike many Ozempic users who tend to develop loose, sagging skin around their neck, Osbourne's neck looks rather normal, if a bit slim. GLP-1 medications leave a more pronounced mark due to their aggressive nature. Since the reality TV star's weight loss occurred gradually over several years, she exhibits neither the wrinkled and gaunt look of so-called "Ozempic neck" nor the sagging skin and thick vertical bands associated with it.
Osbourne has clarified that going to therapy and quitting alcohol massively contributed to her success. Plus, the lengthy weight loss journey, taking place across multiple years, gave her skin time to naturally adjust to the changes, at least in a way that's less conspicuous and alarming to look at. Of course, that might not be the only reason she's avoided criticisms of "Ozempic neck." Her recent wardrobe choices have also raised eyebrows — specifically, her newfound fondness for turtlenecks.
Kelly Osbourne's turtleneck gowns: a style choice or Ozempic neck camouflage?
The transformation of Kelly Osbourne has been nothing short of stunning, even if you only factor in her lifestyle shift from Vicodin drug use to sobriety and therapy sessions. That's not to say she hasn't faced scrutiny. Before-and-after photos of Osbourne remain jarring, to say the least, though they haven't exposed any unfortunate "Ozempic neck."
Some people speculate that Osbourne's insistence on wearing turtlenecks is actually a deliberate fashion choice to hide any nasty effects of GLP-1 medications on her neck. Near the start of 2026, Osbourne was photographed at the 68th Pre-Grammy Gala on January 31 and the Grammy Awards on February 1, sporting black turtleneck gowns at both, adding fuel to the theories that she's strategically covering something up.
It's a reasonable assumption, especially given the fact that her mother, Sharon Osbourne, has been open about Ozempic use, but the photographic evidence seems to suggest otherwise. Besides, she later claimed that she's never taken Ozempic, and even praised the drug in an interview with E! News, saying, "I think it's amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?" Despite Kelly Osbourne's documented shady side, that kind of endorsement makes it clear that she'd have no reason to lie about using Ozempic, so perhaps the only thing her turtlenecks are hiding is her collarbone.