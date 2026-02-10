Kelly Osbourne Has Quite A Shady Side
Everyone seems to have something to say about Kelly Osbourne. In return, Osbourne always has something to say about everyone. This fact should come as no surprise, considering the dramatic life she's lived thus far. The middle child of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his devoted wife, Sharon Osbourne, has been in the press for almost every reason imaginable over the years. From public catfights to personal struggles, Osbourne's outspoken personality has given her many opportunities but also generated significant conflict.
With striking features and a fierce habit of saying exactly what's on her mind, it's hard to forget about Osbourne and her contributions to pop culture, as well as the entertainment industry as a whole. Although Osbourne's personal life and physical transformation are two of the star's hottest topics among the masses, she also stands firmly on her own two feet outside the family legacy. Osbourne has quite the shady side to her, something that becomes increasingly apparent when looking at throwback moments and more-modern quips.
Osbourne doxxed Ozzy's alleged mistress online
Unfortunately, Ozzy was not the most faithful husband during his marriage to Sharon. In May 2016, the Osbournes separated after reports indicated that Ozzy had an affair with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh; the split was brief, and the couple reconciled by September 2016. In September 2017, Ozzy confirmed that he had cheated on Sharon in an interview with Rolling Stone, although he didn't mention Pugh by name. Sharon gave similar attention to the shocking revelation throughout 2016 and 2017, also without mentioning Pugh's name. "I am trying to learn – I try to not let things faze me," Sharon told The Sun in September 2016.
Osbourne did not react as maturely as her parents did when the news of Ozzy's affair broke. She amped the drama up tremendously when she posted Pugh's phone number online: "Anyone looking for cheap chunky LOW-lights a blow out and a b*****b" to call +1(***) ***-***3 (via Entertainment Tonight). Osbourne also accused Pugh of elder abuse; Ozzy was 67 years old at the time. Understandably, Pugh sued Osbourne in August 2016. Osbourne's rage was definitely justifiable at the time, but she should've taken a deep breath before doxing someone online.
She threw shade at people who dislike Ozempic
Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs have become one of the latest indulgences sweeping through upper-class society. Although the medication originally manages type 2 diabetes, it doubles as a fast and easy way for people to lose weight without generally working out because of how it suppresses appetite. Ozempic is one of those drugs that has Hollywood divided. Despite its popularity, some celebrities praise how well it works, while others criticize its side effects. In Osbourne's case, she has consistently denied using Ozempic to help fuel her approximate 85-pound weight loss. Despite Osbourne's shocking transformation since the birth of her son, she's maintained that she's achieved her slimmed-down figure through the good-old-diet-and-exercise combo.
That said, Osbourne is a fan of Ozempic in theory and has made her general appreciation for the drug quite known. In early 2024, Osbourne gushed about the benefits of Ozempic and had no qualms bringing people down in the process. In an interview with E! News, Osbourne said, "People hate on it because they want to do it, and the people who hate on it the most [are] the people who are secretly doing it or p****d off that they can't afford it." In some respects, Osbourne's comment may not be too far off from reality. On the other hand, the generalization is a bit much.
She called out Sharon for talking about her child
Osbourne and Sharon share an incredibly close mother-daughter relationship, with the two virtually inseparable since Ozzy's death in July 2025. Although family members inevitably fight, these two Osbournes are always quick to defend each other online and to the press. In December 2025, for instance, the duo publicly joined forces to combat intense discussions of Osbourne's dramatic weight loss. Osbourne took to Instagram to shame people talking about her, while Sharon told critics to lay off her daughter on an episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored." "She's lost her daddy. She can't eat right now," Sharon explained (via Buzzfeed).
Although Osbourne clearly loves her mother tremendously, she wasn't happy when Sharon shared news of her baby with the masses. In January 2023, Sharon told "The Talk" that her daughter had just given birth to a boy named Sidney, and gushed about how proud she was. Shortly after her mother's comments, Osbourne uploaded an Instagram Story (shared by Page Six) that stated: "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby." The Osbournes clearly made up, as time has shown, but it's clear who Osbourne was referring to at the time.
She had a lot to say about Peaches Geldof
With a fierce temper and an outspoken persona, it should come as no surprise that Osbourne has been involved in a few infamous feuds over the years. She is not new to drama, as Sharon Osbourne's messiest feuds of all time have been well-documented. In the late 2000s, Osbourne was locked in a heated rivalry with Peaches Geldof, a columnist and television presenter; Geldof passed away in 2014 at just 25 years old.
The feud was objectively started by Osbourne in 2008, who criticized Geldof's then-recent marriage to Max Drummey. "If she loves him, then good for her, but if it was done for attention, it's a bit sad ... It's just a great big cry for help ... (via Cosmopolitan). Osbourne later told Star Magazine, "She's a very lost, sad little girl. And at one point I was like that, so I don't want to judge" (via The Mirror), but by then, the gloves were all the way off between the two women. To be fair, Osbourne's second statement certainly comes off more passive-aggressive than nice.
To this day, there's no indication that Osbourne and Geldof settled their differences before the latter's death. When Osbourne spoke to HuffPost Live in April 2014 about Geldof's passing, she didn't bring up their feud (understandably so). The last time that Osbourne and Geldof's beef made headlines was years earlier in 2010, when they both attended the G-Raw fashion show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. At the time, Page Six reported that the women were intentionally seated far away from one another to avoid any unnecessary drama.
Her Donald Trump insult on 'The View' backfired
While there are plenty of celebrities on the MAGA train, Osbourne is not one of them. Osbourne is not afraid to say what's on her mind, although when she attempted to throw shade at President Donald Trump, she made things immediately worse for herself instead. In August 2015, Osbourne joined Whoopi Goldberg, Raven-Symoné, Michelle Collins, and Rosie Perez on an episode of "The View." While they discussed Trump's immigration policies, Osbourne asked this infamous question: "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet?" (via Inside Edition).
If the phrase "intent does not negate impact" had a photo attached to it, it would be Osbourne's face when she realized how spectacularly bad this moment landed. Osbourne tried to backtrack as soon as the words left her mouth, but the damage was already done. Shortly afterward, Osbourne apologized on Facebook — for the most part. "In this particular case I will take responsibility for my poor choice of words but I will not apologize for being a racist as I am NOT," Osbourne wrote. "I've learned a very valuable lesson ... By the way I clean my own f*****g toilets."
She perpetuated a feud with Christina Aguilera
Circling back around to Osbourne's famous feuds, another explosive one that lasted almost 20 years features Christina Aguilera. Like her tiff with Geldof, Osbourne kicked off this catfight when she (and her parents) dragged Aguilera's music, particularly her 2000 Christmas album. "[She] is one of the most disgusting human beings in the entire world ... I've seen drag queens who look better," was one of Osbourne's many comments (per The Osbournes). Aguilera clapped back for the first time in January 2003: "Personally, I think she has a crush on me, because she seems so obsessed with talking about me," Aguilera told Access Hollywood (a grainy throwback clip is available on YouTube).
From that point on, Osbourne and Aguilera took every opportunity available to drag one another. From making fun of the Osbournes on "Saturday Night Live" to literally buying their old home, Aguilera sent a strong message to Osbourne: In the words of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore, "Don't come for me unless I send for you." Osbourne fought back just as hard. "Maybe she is just becoming the fat b***h she was born to be. I don't know. She was a c**t to me," Osbourne said on a 2011 episode of "Fashion Police" (via HuffPost). In the end, these two divas called a truce in 2022. They haven't publicly thrown each other under the bus since.
She didn't like a reporter talking about her parents
The upside to being famous is also the downside: Everyone knows when anything, good or bad, happens in your life. For Ozzy, this couldn't have been true throughout his life, especially when his health began to decline in 2019. Despite all the trials and tribulations that Ozzy and Sharon have been through, Osbourne has always stood by their sides and defended them when applicable. In August 2025, as one more recent example, Osbourne called WWE fighter Becky Lynch a "disrespectful dirtbag" (via People) after she brought up Ozzy's passing.
For everything that has ever been said about her parents, Osbourne actually turns the other cheek more often than not (to be fair, she doesn't have all the time in the world to formulate responses to all criticisms). In June 2022, however, Osbourne felt greatly disrespected when Kacey Montoya, a KTLA reporter, asked about her parents' marriage during a report about Ozzy's health. Osbourne tagged Montoya in an Instagram Story (via Hello Magazine) and didn't hold back how inappropriate she found the remark. "The fact that everyone could not just wish him their best and instead made such cutting comments is shameful. Is it hard for you to just be nice? My weather report is that you are shady." Not only did Osbourne tag KTLA directly, but Sharon also reposted the story.
Her teenage outbursts were a staple part of 'The Osbournes'
Osbourne has been in the press since birth, but it wasn't until "The Osbournes" premiered in 2002 that she really found herself in the spotlight. The reality series ran for four seasons through 2005, featuring everyone in the family except the eldest daughter, Aimee. All things considered, "The Osbournes" was rather revolutionary for its time. Between the family's chaotic dynamic and their frequent use of profanity, the daily lives of the Osbournes were (and still are) incredible and out of touch with the masses. This, of course, makes the show reality TV gold, especially considering that almost every single word that left Ozzy's mouth was hilariously ridiculous.
While Osbourne's time on "The Osbournes" was iconic, she's well remembered for things most would rather forget. Osbourne was in the middle of her teenage years while the show aired, so as teenagers tend to do, she flipped out on the regular. One of the most memorable Osbourne rage moments, which is available to view on The Osbournes, involves Ozzy trying to calm her down and failing on a monumental level. Years later, in 2024, Osbourne told Us Weekly that she had just then watched the show for the first time. "I was struggling so much with my identity ... I would tell younger Kelly to hold on, that things get better," she said.
She looked unimpressed during an iconic VMA performance
The VMAs (MTV Video Music Awards) have been around since 1984 and have yet to lose their popularity, a pretty astonishing achievement. The award ceremony has given way to a plethora of iconic moments (both good and bad) over the years, especially when it comes to performances. In 2003, a cultural reset occurred when Britney Spears, Aguilera, and Madonna opened that year's VMAs. Performing a medley of some of Madonna's hit songs, the trio sang and danced tremendously well. Madonna also kissed both women, a moment that immediately overshadowed the rest of the show and still remains a hot topic today.
From Justin Timberlake's stoic face to Carson Kressley's inability to hold it together, everyone in the crowd was shook by what they were witnessing, both before and after the pecks — everyone except for two people, that is. In this YouTube video of the performances, Osbourne and Avril Lavigne can be spotted in the audience looking unimpressed and like they'd rather be anywhere else. In this particular instance, Osbourne's facial expression really says it all, especially compared to how everyone else in the room was reacting. To give Osbourne (and Lavigne) some credit, though, they were barely teenagers at the time.
She isn't ashamed of being a nepo baby
Nepotism and the entertainment industry are two peas in a pod. Being a nepo baby — the child of successful, established parents — automatically comes with a hefty amount of opportunities that average people from ordinary parents have to work hard to achieve, like movie roles and record contracts. With Ozzy as your father, the possibilities are endless for someone like Osbourne. While Sharon is successful in her own right — joining talk show hosts who live insanely lavish lives — it's also important to note that she's a nepo baby herself. The only reason she met Ozzy in the first place was that her father, Don Arden, was Black Sabbath's manager.
Reactions to the implications of nepotism vary among celebrities, especially those who fall into the category: half deny their natural connections, while the rest recognize their privilege. In Osbourne's case, she is perfectly content being a nepo baby and doesn't care what people think. "I'm a f**king nepo baby and I'm proud to be a nepo baby. I'm proud of my parents' achievements," Osbourne told Rolling Stone in 2024. To be fair, though, Osbourne followed up with, "It doesn't mean that I should automatically be given all of these opportunities," and said she was forced to "prove herself."
She bashed her ex-fiancé on Twitter
Osbourne went through a number of high-profile relationships before she finally settled down with Slipknot's Sid Wilson. The pair welcomed a child in 2022 and got engaged in July 2025, at Ozzy's last concert with Black Sabbath. As someone who grew up in the entertainment industry, it makes sense that most of Osbourne's exes are famous themselves.
One of Osbourne's former flames is Luke Worrall, a model who popped the question in November 2008. In July 2010, People reported that the couple had split and called off their engagement because he allegedly cheated. Osbourne confirmed the news on X in several, now-deleted tweets. "He is the worst thing that ever happened to me ... darling ur pretty face will only get you so far because u don't have the brains to back it up," one particular tweet stated (via CBS News).
Things didn't end there for Osbourne and Worrall. A year later, the exes engaged in a public X spat that allegedly stemmed from Worrall saying something about Amy Winehouse's funeral (Winehouse passed away on July 23, 2011; Worrall's tweets were swiftly deleted). Osbourne took no prisoners in her passionate response. "It was fine when my Kellyphant ass was paying 4everything wasn't it? i just didn't think u could get much lower but u did #wow.'," she wrote (via Marie Claire). Osbourne also considered quitting X entirely, although as of February 2026, she's still on there.
She proves shade can be fun on Lego Masters Jr.
When it comes to sustaining her career, Osbourne wears many hats. If there's a creative outlet available to explore, chances are that Osbourne has dabbled in it at some point. Modeling? Check. Singing? She's released two albums to date. Acting? Osbourne's been cast in several lead roles over the years, including Deborah Tynan in the 2004 teen drama "Life as We Know It." Out of everything she's done, however, Osbourne is best known for her hosting and presenting abilities. In August 2025, "Lego Masters Jr." premiered with Osbourne as the host. The reality competition features kids teaming up with celebrities to create magnificent Lego structures.
When it comes to "Lego Masters Jr.," Osbourne's shade is fun and lighthearted, instead of mean or passive-aggressive. Obviously, Osbourne and the other celebrities can't go too hard and say what's really on their mind with minors around. With that in mind, Osbourne's personality still shines through, proving that shade isn't always bad." In one Instagram post promoting the show, when the judges state "Lego Masters Jr." champions are incoming, Osbourne quips, "That really will look great on a college resume!" In another Instagram promo, Osbourne has fun driving a Lego car around, jokingly telling the contestants as she drives off, "I've got places to be, people. Get back to building!"