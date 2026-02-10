Kelly Osbourne Has Quite A Shady Side

With a fierce temper and an outspoken persona, it should come as no surprise that Osbourne has been involved in a few infamous feuds over the years. She is not new to drama, as Sharon Osbourne's messiest feuds of all time have been well-documented. In the late 2000s, Osbourne was locked in a heated rivalry with Peaches Geldof, a columnist and television presenter; Geldof passed away in 2014 at just 25 years old.

The feud was objectively started by Osbourne in 2008, who criticized Geldof's then-recent marriage to Max Drummey. "If she loves him, then good for her, but if it was done for attention, it's a bit sad ... It's just a great big cry for help ... (via Cosmopolitan). Osbourne later told Star Magazine, "She's a very lost, sad little girl. And at one point I was like that, so I don't want to judge" (via The Mirror), but by then, the gloves were all the way off between the two women. To be fair, Osbourne's second statement certainly comes off more passive-aggressive than nice.

To this day, there's no indication that Osbourne and Geldof settled their differences before the latter's death. When Osbourne spoke to HuffPost Live in April 2014 about Geldof's passing, she didn't bring up their feud (understandably so). The last time that Osbourne and Geldof's beef made headlines was years earlier in 2010, when they both attended the G-Raw fashion show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. At the time, Page Six reported that the women were intentionally seated far away from one another to avoid any unnecessary drama.