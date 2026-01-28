Before & After Photos Of Kelly Osbourne's 'Ozempic Face' Are Jarring

Celebrities with so-called "Ozempic face" have become a common feature of the mid-2020s thanks to the rise of injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists, which include weight loss medications like Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound, and, of course, Ozempic. Many of our favorite stars have shed pounds at alarming rates, sometimes stepping out with hollow appearances due to the sunken cheeks and more prominent bones and wrinkles caused by rapid weight loss. Nepo baby and TV personality Kelly Osbourne has become a supreme example of this trending facial look throughout her weight loss journey.

Osbourne's weight has fluctuated greatly. Diet, exercise, and a gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 led to Osbourne dropping nearly 100 pounds, but she gained it back during her pregnancy. The "Fashion Police" alum used to flaunt a fuller look to her face, with a round chin, smooth skin, full lips, and still some baby fat in her cheeks. Usually known for her playful aesthetic, Osbourne rocked dyed purple hair and a heavy makeup style that complemented it. However, by 2025, that playful vibe began to take a backseat, and so did her rounder, softer features, leading to the Ozempic rumors. After all, she lost another 85 pounds.

Osbourne lost the fullness of her cheeks, gaining more angular cheekbones and smaller cheek apples. Her nose and chin became sharper, as well, likely due to the body sculpting treatments she has admitted to. and her lips lost their plumpness (except during times when she has obviously used filler or something similar). While Osbourne has flat-out denied using Ozempic (or having plastic surgery), many critics have pointed to the singer's eyes and eyebrows, as well as her mouth and cheekbones, as obvious signs of the medication.