Shemar Moore's Transformation Is Hard To Ignore

Shemar Moore was born in 1970, in Oakland, California. An only child of mixed ethnicity, Moore was raised mainly by his mother, Marilyn Wilson-Moore, who worked as a teacher. "Interracial relationships were trendy but they weren't accepted," Moore told People of the '60s, when his parents met. "There was a lot of racial tension and my mother didn't want to raise me in that. She got a job in Denmark and we left." In the years that followed, his mother took jobs in other far-flung countries, which meant that his father was largely absent from his life. "Nothing about my life was ordinary," Moore observed. "And then I went to Bahrain and lived there for three years. So, Denmark and Bahrain were our two mainstays as I was growing up," he told Ability Magazine.

At 6 years old, his mother took a teaching job in Boston after living in Greece and Ghana for some time, which proved to be a big difference from his native California. "When I lived here, I got my first taste of Boston — the snow, the Red Sox, and playing in my first Little League team," Moore said to Boston Globe.

They next returned to California, settling in the Bay Area. As a teenager, Moore proved to be a baseball prodigy, whose 93-mph fastball led him to be drafted by both the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox. His mother, however, insisted he get an education first. "He was not going to complete college without having at least one degree," Wilson-Moore told the Globe.