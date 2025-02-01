Red Flags We Should Have Seen In Shemar Moore's Relationship
Solidifying his place in the handsome hunk realm, previous "Young and the Restless" star Shemar Moore has been a heartthrob for a while. He's also been spoken for, with his girlfriend of five years (and mother to his daughter Frankie) Jesiree Dizon holding down the domestic fort. However, when the couple called it quits in early 2025, it came as a bit of a surprise. The couple had seemed rock solid, embracing parenthood together and settling into their blended family. Now that they've gone separate ways, it appears there were a few red flags we missed.
Moore, for his part, was once considered quite the playboy of Hollywood, bouncing from relationship to relationship, refusing to be held down. That is, until Dizon came along. The model and actress seemed to be the only person who could get the "Criminal Minds" actor to slow down long enough to pursue fatherhood. But there were certainly signs along the way to their breakup that went under the radar. From Moore's wishy washy feelings about commitment to some baggage Dizon brought to the mix, here's the red flags we missed in Moore's and Dizon's relationship.
Shemar and Jesiree were on again off again
Before Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon made it Instagram official, they had a bumpy road to coupledom. According to Closer Weekly, the two were linked to each other as far back as 2008, however, Moore was enjoying singledom too much and was unwilling to settle down. Moore was coming off the heels of dating some famous starlets and maybe wanted to see just how many fish were in the sea first. He told People that he was relishing being known as "the guy who dated Halle Berry [in 1997] and Toni Braxton [in 1995]." He continued, "Lovely ladies would look at me and say, 'You want to hang out?' and I'm like, 'Duh!' ... I had a good time being single."
But in 2020 when Moore's mother unfortunately passed away, that brought the "S.W.A.T." actor and Dizon back together. "I think Mom's karma brought us back full circle. And here we are," he divulged about their recoupling. The duo was steadily together from 2020 to 2025, although they delayed making their public debut for a few years. There's many reasons a celebrity couple would want to enjoy their time behind the scenes, but there could have been something more to their dragging their feet to make a public announcement: Moore's commitment issues.
Shemar Moore didn't want to get married
Although Jesiree Dizon was able to successfully snag Shemar Moore and hold him down for a few years, it still did not change Moore's feelings towards marriage. Though the "S.W.A.T." star was happy to have a partner in real life, putting a ring on it was never in the cards for Moore. In an interview with People, Moore admitted, "I didn't have a good role model of marriage in my life. Not my mother, not my father. Nobody close to me." This also led him to have doubts about what often goes into a marriage agreement for celebrities, saying, "What's this prenup thing? Oh, I love you. You're the most amazing person in the world but sign this. So you don't trust the person?'"
Although, this did not stop him from publicly declaring his commitment to Dizon, referring to her as his "partner in crime," as well as hyping up just what she meant to him. "To me, it's just like tomorrow's not guaranteed, but Jesiree, I'll give you everything I got today and tomorrow. She is my partner." He also was committed to being a father not just to the daughter he and Dizon share, but to the two other children she brought with her into the relationship — Charli and Kaiden.
Jesiree Dizon came with two children from previous partners
Whereas Shemar Moore always had lovely things to say about Jesiree Dizon — and continues to hold her in high regard — dating her came with two children before they had their own. Moore took to Instagram to post a video on January 30 to remind his followers to treat his ex with respect, saying, "I spent five years with Jesiree Dizon, [and] she's an amazing woman for so many reasons." One of those reasons would be her approach to motherhood. "We have fun together and we are going to co-parent ... It's not about anything but the children."
But what's interesting is that in the video Moore doesn't refer to himself as a "father" until he and Dizon welcomed daughter Frankie to the world. In the video he admits, "And, me, I ain't never been a daddy before, but everything I've done in my life is nothing without the miracle of Frankie." Which, as much as he has mentioned stepping up to the plate and loving Dizon's two other children — Charli whom she had with actor Steven Bishop, and Kaiden from a separate relationship — it must hurt to hear that he didn't consider himself a father until Frankie came around. Which definitely contributes to the next red flag: Moore's lack of desire for more children.
Shemar Moore doesn't want more kids
In an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" just a few days before they made the split official, Shemar Moore admitted a startling truth. After "The Young and the Restless" star announced he was expecting his first daughter, there could have been an opportunity for him to want more children in the future. However, Moore admitted he didn't want to have more kids, saying that "My home — our home — is full." Moore especially seems to want to prioritize daughter Frankie who he shares with Jesiree Dizon.
"I was raised an only child," he continued, reaffirming he wants to be in his daughter's life for as long as he possibly can. And the reason why is a real heartbreaker — he misses his mother, who he feels was taken from his life too early. "I got all the love from my mama, and at 54, honestly, I don't want to worry twice," he said to Hudson before continuing, "I want to give her the best life."
As much as he wants to prioritize his daughter, Moore also admitted to feeling responsible for Charli and Kaiden moving into the future. Telling Hudson, "I mentor them as I can. I try my hardest to make them believe in themselves and watch them fly." Which is an incredibly sweet sentiment, and a true testament to his commitment to co-parent with Dizon no matter what.
Jesiree Dizon might have felt overshadowed
In any couple, it can be hard when one person seems more successful than the other, and even though Jesiree Dizon is incredibly successful in her own right, Shemar Moore just might have outshone her. For her part, Dizon is a model and actress, having appeared on "Hawaii 5-0," and she even shares a soap opera background like Moore. While Moore is known for his role and possible reprisal on "The Young and the Restless," Dizon appeared on "Days of Our Lives." These similarities might not have been enough to save the relationship, with Moore being the main name between them.
However, something else loomed over the relationship — Moore's mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore. It's clear that Marylin was incredibly important to Shemar, and her loss brought him and Dizon closer together. However, it might have kicked up some big feelings that Shemar struggled with when it came to them starting a family. According to People, Shemar admitted feeling guilty over his previous life as a playboy and wished he had settled down earlier to give his mother the grandchild she always wanted. "My mother's dream, and I still feel guilty about it, was to be a grandma," he admitted. Luckily, Shemar found a phenomenal partner to have a daughter with, and it really does seem as if he and Dizon are incredibly capable of successfully co-parenting together.