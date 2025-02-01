Red Flags We Should Have Seen In Shemar Moore's Relationship

Solidifying his place in the handsome hunk realm, previous "Young and the Restless" star Shemar Moore has been a heartthrob for a while. He's also been spoken for, with his girlfriend of five years (and mother to his daughter Frankie) Jesiree Dizon holding down the domestic fort. However, when the couple called it quits in early 2025, it came as a bit of a surprise. The couple had seemed rock solid, embracing parenthood together and settling into their blended family. Now that they've gone separate ways, it appears there were a few red flags we missed.

Moore, for his part, was once considered quite the playboy of Hollywood, bouncing from relationship to relationship, refusing to be held down. That is, until Dizon came along. The model and actress seemed to be the only person who could get the "Criminal Minds" actor to slow down long enough to pursue fatherhood. But there were certainly signs along the way to their breakup that went under the radar. From Moore's wishy washy feelings about commitment to some baggage Dizon brought to the mix, here's the red flags we missed in Moore's and Dizon's relationship.