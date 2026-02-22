All Of The Business Ventures Barron Trump Is Reported To Be Involved In

Being the youngest child of the president, Barron Trump seems to be looking to follow in the footsteps of his father and become a businessman, and he may already be more successful than his siblings. While Barron tries to stay out of the spotlight — which is exactly what Melania wants – his public dealings are quickly picked up by the press, and that includes any business the young Trump takes a role in. From the look of things, Barron is already well on his way to making a name for himself through three ventures.

As Donald Trump has explained before, Barron's biggest asset is his computer skills. Unlike the rest of his family, Barron seems to really understand internet culture, and reportedly used that knowledge to help steer Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. It also helped Barron convince his family to start their own crypto venture, World Liberty Financial. While a quick search on Robinhood shows that the business has consistently lost money since it began, that didn't stop Barron, who is a cofounder of the company, from pulling in $150 million in 2025. His bank account likely went up even more early in 2026 when, according to Benzinga, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan purchased 49% of the company for $500 million.

Newsweek discovered Barron is also linked to SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc., a beverage company that plans to release their first drink in the spring of 2026. While it hasn't been confirmed that the Barron Trump listed as a part of Sollos is the same Barron Trump who currently resides in the White House, the company's headquarters is very close to Mar-a-Lago, and two of Barron's high school classmates are also part of the company, so it seems more than likely.