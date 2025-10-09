Barron Trump Is Already On His Way To Blowing His Siblings' Wealth Out Of The Water

For anyone who somehow wasn't sure what Donald Trump's biggest priority is, let us not forget that the theme song of his reality show sang the words "Money money money money ... money!" So, we have a feeling this latest news probably won't help the favoritism rumors with his kids. The president's youngest son Barron Trump may be only 19 years old, but he's already on track to be the wealthiest of the Trump siblings.

Per Forbes, Barron is believed to be worth $150 million, and he's probably the only one of his NYU classmates who can make this claim. Alongside Donald, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, Barron created a cryptocurrency company called World Liberty Financial in 2024. They launched the company just over a month before the presidential election, and unsurprisingly, the results of the election brought the company great success. This likely earned the Trump family more than $1.5 billion dollars, and approximately 10% of that has Barron's name on it. Well, at least someone's doing well in this economy! Since Barron has reportedly managed to make millions before even entering his 20s, this certainly puts him on a path to surpass his siblings' wealth — and basically everyone else's — in his later years, especially since one of his father's former employees is recommending him for a likely lucrative gig at TikTok.