Before And After Pics Of Heidi Montag Prove How Her Dramatic Plastic Surgery Changed Her
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt rose to reality TV fame with their time on MTV's "The Hills," with the infamous feud between Montag and Lauren Conrad becoming a major storyline on the show. Montag and Pratt eloped to Mexico in 2008, and they had another ceremony in 2009. However, Montag looks a lot different than how she did on her official wedding day.
Montag revealed to People magazine that, in late 2009, she'd had not one or even two plastic surgery procedures, but 10 — in a single day. Even before that, Montag had already had a nose job and breast augmentation. As one might imagine, after having so much work done, she looks almost completely different now compared to when she was younger.
The drastic difference in her appearance couldn't have been accomplished by merely good skincare and an expensive push up-bra. Her major surgery day included getting her ears pinned back, her chin shaved down, an eyebrow lift, a nose job, a second breast augmentation, and liposuction, according to MTV Reality.
Montag revealed in 2023 on the "Virtual Reali-Tea Podcast by Page Six" that she actually didn't intend to get plastic surgery in the first place until someone offered it to her for free in 2007, in connection with her first cover issue of "Us Weekly." From that point on, as she told People, she was "beyond obsessed," believing that her marathon day of procedures enabled her to be the best version of herself. It's safe to say that something about Montag's first experience with plastic surgery unlocked part of her personality, irrevocably changing her, though it has certainly led to problems.
Heidi Montag's regrets and her mother's response to the surgery
Viewers got to see Heidi Montag's mother react to her busy day of surgeries on an episode of "The Hills: New Beginnings," and she didn't seem too impressed. She called the work "completely unnecessary," adding that the confidence she once saw in her daughter had seemed to completely erode ever since she left her home state of Colorado.
Despite Montag's original claims that the procedures have allowed her to be her best self, she eventually regretted some of her surgical work, which ironically led to even more plastic surgery. In 2013, Montag had her breast implants reduced from an F to a D cup. She told Entertainment Tonight that the larger breast size had caused her physical pain, including a ruptured disk. "I do regret getting the implants," Montag explained, adding, "I put my security and sexuality in my breast size instead of my confidence."
Not only that, but the procedures took quite a toll at the time. In 2018, Montag told Paper Magazine that she'd actually died for a minute on the table. "My security guards called Spencer and told him, 'Heidi's heart stopped. She's not going to make it.'" She later discussed needing more than one year to fully heal, so it's safe to say that Montag won't be enduring any marathon surgery sessions anytime soon.