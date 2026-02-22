Before And After Pics Of Heidi Montag Prove How Her Dramatic Plastic Surgery Changed Her

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt rose to reality TV fame with their time on MTV's "The Hills," with the infamous feud between Montag and Lauren Conrad becoming a major storyline on the show. Montag and Pratt eloped to Mexico in 2008, and they had another ceremony in 2009. However, Montag looks a lot different than how she did on her official wedding day.

Montag revealed to People magazine that, in late 2009, she'd had not one or even two plastic surgery procedures, but 10 — in a single day. Even before that, Montag had already had a nose job and breast augmentation. As one might imagine, after having so much work done, she looks almost completely different now compared to when she was younger.

Paul Hawthorne & Taylor Hill/Getty

The drastic difference in her appearance couldn't have been accomplished by merely good skincare and an expensive push up-bra. Her major surgery day included getting her ears pinned back, her chin shaved down, an eyebrow lift, a nose job, a second breast augmentation, and liposuction, according to MTV Reality.

Montag revealed in 2023 on the "Virtual Reali-Tea Podcast by Page Six" that she actually didn't intend to get plastic surgery in the first place until someone offered it to her for free in 2007, in connection with her first cover issue of "Us Weekly." From that point on, as she told People, she was "beyond obsessed," believing that her marathon day of procedures enabled her to be the best version of herself. It's safe to say that something about Montag's first experience with plastic surgery unlocked part of her personality, irrevocably changing her, though it has certainly led to problems.