Trump's Awkward Response To Valentine's Day Question Is Latest Embarrassing Marriage Moment
We have a feeling Melania Trump isn't the biggest fan of Valentine's Day. Her husband might be the president, but it appears that this doesn't mean the day of love comes with any perks for the first lady. Several MAGA couples' eye-opening Valentine's Day declarations had us reading between the lines, but when it came to the Trumps, there were no lines to read between, because it appears Donald Trump forgot it was Valentine's Day altogether. While speaking with reporters onboard Air Force One on February 16, 2026, the divisive politician was asked what he and Melania's Valentine's Day plans entailed.
Donald, who usually manages to hide any awkwardness when answering uncomfortable questions, failed to deliver a seamless reply. "Did you give her flowers?" one reporter pressed. The president remained silent for a flustered few seconds, before grimacing in exasperation and finally answering, "Better not tell you that [...] That's the toughest question." Given the barrage of uncomfortable questions he's been asked about his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, that was really saying something. Donald then launched into a rambling monologue praising Melania's documentary.
The irony is that, on February 13, the first lady herself delivered a speech in Fort Bragg to military service members and their families, reminiscing about the countless love letters that made their way to soldiers in the good old days. "Love letters have symbolized the union of patriotism and family devotion among our soldiers for 250 years," she enthused, per The White House. Too bad Melania probably didn't get as much as a pre-printed "I love you" card from her hubby on the day of love. The president did host a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, but Donald reportedly took to the dance floor solo, despite Melania being in attendance.
The Trumps both publicly ignored each other on Valentine's Day
It's safe to say that both Donald and Melania Trump are pretty bad at following the proper protocols when it comes to celebrating Valentine's Day. Back in 2024, Donald Trump's Valentine's Day message to Melania had everyone questioning his delivery, and in 2021, Melania's Valentine's Day post was missing one crucial thing — her husband — as she sent well-wishes to patients at The Children's Inn at NIH. Alas, 2026 was no different. The first lady once again posted footage of her visiting the non-profit and having fun crafting some Valentine's Day cards with the kids. She made no mention of her husband.
The White House posted a black-and-white snap of the first couple to its official Instagram account, and the person who chose the picture deserves a nod for picking one that clearly highlights their real relationship. Donald looks like a man being led to the gallows while Melania appears to be craning her neck, desperately searching for a way out. The only indication that the two people in the photo are supposed to like each other is the fact that they're holding hands. The president did take to Truth Social on February 14, but it wasn't to gush about how much he loves his wife.
Instead, Donald penned a 493-word missive about comedian Bill Maher, alongside other enemies. "I noticed his show started to devolve into the same old story — Very boring, ANTI TRUMP," the divisive politician penned. He also touted his many accomplishments and threw random insults at Canada and Russia in the long-winded and incoherent post. There was no mention of his wife, or love. As such, when it comes to Donald and Melania, their lack of affection for each other is mutual.