Trump's Awkward Response To Valentine's Day Question Is Latest Embarrassing Marriage Moment

We have a feeling Melania Trump isn't the biggest fan of Valentine's Day. Her husband might be the president, but it appears that this doesn't mean the day of love comes with any perks for the first lady. Several MAGA couples' eye-opening Valentine's Day declarations had us reading between the lines, but when it came to the Trumps, there were no lines to read between, because it appears Donald Trump forgot it was Valentine's Day altogether. While speaking with reporters onboard Air Force One on February 16, 2026, the divisive politician was asked what he and Melania's Valentine's Day plans entailed.

Donald, who usually manages to hide any awkwardness when answering uncomfortable questions, failed to deliver a seamless reply. "Did you give her flowers?" one reporter pressed. The president remained silent for a flustered few seconds, before grimacing in exasperation and finally answering, "Better not tell you that [...] That's the toughest question." Given the barrage of uncomfortable questions he's been asked about his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, that was really saying something. Donald then launched into a rambling monologue praising Melania's documentary.

The irony is that, on February 13, the first lady herself delivered a speech in Fort Bragg to military service members and their families, reminiscing about the countless love letters that made their way to soldiers in the good old days. "Love letters have symbolized the union of patriotism and family devotion among our soldiers for 250 years," she enthused, per The White House. Too bad Melania probably didn't get as much as a pre-printed "I love you" card from her hubby on the day of love. The president did host a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, but Donald reportedly took to the dance floor solo, despite Melania being in attendance.