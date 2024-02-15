Trump's Valentine's Day Message To Melania Has Everyone Questioning His Delivery
Donald Trump's Valentine's Day message to his third wife, Melania Trump, proves nothing says romance quite like... fundraising requests? While some people show appreciation for their loved ones with flowers, chocolates, or a sentimental social media post, the former president opted for a different approach: wishing his wife a happy Valentine's Day via campaign email.
Trump's campaign team sent the holiday-themed email early on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, with the festive subject line, "I love you, Melania!" Yet, despite this sappy email header, many thought the message's contents fell short in the romance department. Of course, this could be because Donald's email focused more on himself than his marriage.
After referencing criminal charges he's faced in recent years, Donald's email directed readers to either send their own Valentine's message to the former first lady or donate to Donald's reelection campaign — because it doesn't get more romantic than receiving valentines and donations from complete strangers.
Donald Trump's Valentine's Day message seemed oddly placed
"Dear Melania," former President Donald Trump's Valentine's Day email began. "I LOVE YOU. Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. You've always supported me through everything. I wouldn't be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth. You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump."
While the email shifted slightly more sentimental toward the end of its message, the choice to bring up Donald's several criminal charges, trials, and indictments seemed like an odd way to wish someone a Happy Valentine's Day. The campaign email seemed even more disjointed and awkward when considering the many signs that Donald and Melania Trump's marriage might be on the rocks. Melania made no public Valentine's Day remarks.
The former first lady has taken a significant step back from the spotlight as her husband vies for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 election. When the couple does appear together, they often seem disconnected, as was the case at Melania's mom's funeral. For Melania's sake, we hope her husband had something better up his sleeve for Valentine's Day than a Donald-focused campaign email.