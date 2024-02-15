Trump's Valentine's Day Message To Melania Has Everyone Questioning His Delivery

Donald Trump's Valentine's Day message to his third wife, Melania Trump, proves nothing says romance quite like... fundraising requests? While some people show appreciation for their loved ones with flowers, chocolates, or a sentimental social media post, the former president opted for a different approach: wishing his wife a happy Valentine's Day via campaign email.

Trump's campaign team sent the holiday-themed email early on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, with the festive subject line, "I love you, Melania!" Yet, despite this sappy email header, many thought the message's contents fell short in the romance department. Of course, this could be because Donald's email focused more on himself than his marriage.

After referencing criminal charges he's faced in recent years, Donald's email directed readers to either send their own Valentine's message to the former first lady or donate to Donald's reelection campaign — because it doesn't get more romantic than receiving valentines and donations from complete strangers.