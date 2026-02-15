MAGA Couples' Eye-Opening Valentine's Day Declarations Have Us Reading Between The Lines
Truthfully, Valentine's Day isn't for everyone. While many couples enjoy expressing their love through gifts, getaways, and romantic dinners, others feel that love should be expressed every day, not just once a year. Others have unpleasant associations with the holiday or simply don't celebrate for personal or religious reasons. Still, seeing evidence of a twosome showing affection on February 14 can be a good indicator of their relationship's health. And, looking at the social media feeds of President Donald Trump and his closest family and friends, that certainly seems to be the case.
We did the work so you don't have to: Some online sleuthing revealed what the MAGA in-crowd was up to on Valentine's Day 2026, and we found no surprises. From the first couple's grim greetings to the joy of a newly engaged pair and the materialistic tone of a major cabinet figure, each personality shone through with crystal clarity. Enjoy the heartwarming roundup!
The presidential message was there in black and white
Color us surprised — or rather, don't color at all. Similar to the Trumps' gloomy Christmas portrait of two months prior, the president's official Valentine's Day greeting was a stark black-and-white photo of the first couple walking down a hallway of the White House. True, they were holding hands, but Donald Trump looked as if he were on his way to watch a slideshow of his great-aunt's trip to Niagara Falls. First Lady Melania Trump didn't look much happier.
The oldest first son was all loved-up
On the other end of the spectrum, the president's older son had quite a delightful time on the day of romance. Newly engaged, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson went off on a ski weekend, and no doubt a little après-ski fireplace cuddling was involved. Anderson posted pics of the day to her Instagram Stories, including one of a bouquet from her fiancé. She gushed that she's "blessed beyond words to be loved by you!"
The second couple skipped the sentiments
JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, should have had every reason to feel romantic. Just weeks earlier, they announced that they were expecting their fourth child. But their social media was icier than the reception the Vances got at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. That is to say, neither of them posted anything. To be fair, JD was busy overseas trying to broker peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But his family was there with him, so surely there must have been a spare moment for him to take a selfie with his wife and slap a heart emoji on it.
The Kushners are still going strong
Though there may have been past signs of trouble in Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's marriage, the two seem to be on firm ground now. Ivanka posted a slideshow of cozy couple moments, including ones in front of the Eiffel Tower, in a scenic desert, at Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding, on a fishing trip, and in front of a chrome heart sculpture. "Happy Valentine's Day lovers!" the first daughter saluted.
Lara Trump was all business
Like the president and his wife, Eric Trump and Lara Trump aren't known for their PDA or their romantic sentiments. But their Valentine's Day posts were particularly baffling this year. The second first son posted an Instagram Stories shot of himself and daughter Carolina with a bouquet of flowers — were they hers or Lara's? — while the "My View" host shared various images of herself with Carolina and son Luke, a pose with her "girl gang," and promo pics of her branded athletic gear. Ah, love!
Tiffany Trump kept her plans under wraps
Tiffany Trump, who outshone stepmom Melania Trump in fashion this past year, has shared many happy photos of herself with husband Michael Boulos. Most recently, the couple attended White House Christmas events and were guests at the February wedding of White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino. Yet her feed was strangely silent on Valentine's Day. Was she just too busy celebrating or spending quality time with her baby son, Alexander? It's a mystery. One hopes she was at least gifted something sparkly; her name practically demands it.
Karoline Leavitt showed off her son and her swag
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt — she of the "pop-pop-pop" lips, as President Trump describes her — had a nice day on the 14th. Leavitt, who recently announced her second pregnancy, shared two photos: one of her "little snuggly valentine," aka her son Niko, and the other of two Louis Vuitton shopping bags, a gift from "the best husband ever." Yet she didn't include any images of said best husband/father of her children, which made for odd optics. Priorities?
One mega MAGA went solo
Just a couple of years ago, Kimberly Guilfoyle would have been the one sharing photos of bouquets and smooches from Donald Trump Jr. But 2026 found her thousands of miles away as the newly single U.S. ambassador to Greece. Presumably, Guilfoyle spent the holiday dateless, but don't shed too many tears for her. Guilfoyle's split from Don Jr. might have been her smartest move yet; she's free to create a new life in her adopted country and to pursue romance away from the pressure of being part of the Trump family.