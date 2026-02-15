MAGA Couples' Eye-Opening Valentine's Day Declarations Have Us Reading Between The Lines

Truthfully, Valentine's Day isn't for everyone. While many couples enjoy expressing their love through gifts, getaways, and romantic dinners, others feel that love should be expressed every day, not just once a year. Others have unpleasant associations with the holiday or simply don't celebrate for personal or religious reasons. Still, seeing evidence of a twosome showing affection on February 14 can be a good indicator of their relationship's health. And, looking at the social media feeds of President Donald Trump and his closest family and friends, that certainly seems to be the case.

We did the work so you don't have to: Some online sleuthing revealed what the MAGA in-crowd was up to on Valentine's Day 2026, and we found no surprises. From the first couple's grim greetings to the joy of a newly engaged pair and the materialistic tone of a major cabinet figure, each personality shone through with crystal clarity. Enjoy the heartwarming roundup!