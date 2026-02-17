There Are Some Strange Things About Maya Hawke's Relationship With Christian Lee Hutson

Most people have gone through a bad relationship or two before saying "I do." Yet, when speaking about her romance with now-husband Christian Lee Hutson, Maya Hawke implied some past romantic struggles. On a 2024 episode of the "Zach Sang Show," Hawke discussed her relationship with Hutson, saying, "It's awesome." She added, "I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It's the best. They know you."

Then, Hawke made an interesting comment that seemed to indicate Hutson is very different from her past partners, and that her previous partner may not have had much experience in the dating department. "As a human being who has dated other people, they really know you as a person who has feelings ... not just a piece of paper for them to project their image of a perfect girlfriend onto," she explained.

Of course, this seems to say positive things about how Hutson treats Hawke. Still, Hawke may not have the highest standards based on her past. Searching for a partner who views you as "a person who has feelings" feels like a fairly low bar.