There Are Some Strange Things About Maya Hawke's Relationship With Christian Lee Hutson
Many "Stranger Things" fans surely love Maya Hawke, who played Robin on the beloved series. Yet, some of those fans likely didn't know about Hawke's relationship with fellow musician Christian Lee Hutson. The pair of stars haven't been particularly interested in flaunting their romance around in the public eye. Yet, plenty of us caught a glimpse of Hawke in her voluminous, drop-waist wedding gown, looking just like her mom, Uma Thurman, as she made her way down the NYC street on Valentine's Day 2026. Hawke and Hutson's wedding walk made news, introducing many to the newlywed couple.
However, picture-perfect wedding day snapshots don't always mean a relationship is without its strange details. Hawke and Hutson's private tendencies have kept fans from knowing that much about the ins and outs of their romance. Still, enough details have been revealed to make some folks a bit skeptical of this pair. From Hawke's dating history to their unexpected wedding, there's a lot to unpack when it comes to this musical couple.
Maya Hawke may have had bad dating experiences in the past
Most people have gone through a bad relationship or two before saying "I do." Yet, when speaking about her romance with now-husband Christian Lee Hutson, Maya Hawke implied some past romantic struggles. On a 2024 episode of the "Zach Sang Show," Hawke discussed her relationship with Hutson, saying, "It's awesome." She added, "I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It's the best. They know you."
Then, Hawke made an interesting comment that seemed to indicate Hutson is very different from her past partners, and that her previous partner may not have had much experience in the dating department. "As a human being who has dated other people, they really know you as a person who has feelings ... not just a piece of paper for them to project their image of a perfect girlfriend onto," she explained.
Of course, this seems to say positive things about how Hutson treats Hawke. Still, Hawke may not have the highest standards based on her past. Searching for a partner who views you as "a person who has feelings" feels like a fairly low bar.
Hawke and Hutson have a bit of an age gap
Age gap relationships between an older man and a younger woman have always been the social norm in Hollywood. Compared to what we've seen before, Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson aren't particularly egregious in this department, with just eight years between them. Interestingly, though, the couple first told the world about their romance in 2023, when Hawke was 24, and Hutson was 32. It's safe to assume that they had already been dating for some time at that point, too.
This may be far from the biggest age gap we've ever seen in the public eye, but there's a big difference between your early 20s and your early 30s. This likely means that these two were in very different places in their lives when they first got together. One life experience Hutson had under his belt before he started dating Hawke? Marriage. That's right, Hutson married another fellow musician, Sharon Silva, in 2016, when he was 26, according to their Instagrams. It's unclear when they separated.
Hawke and Hutson's wedding raised a few eyebrows
Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson tied the knot on the day of love. Is a Valentine's Day wedding a bit cheesy? Definitely. Is it problematic? No. In Hawke and Hutson's case, though, it was a bit surprising. Despite careers in the public eye, the pair has been fairly private about their relationship, seldom sharing things on social media about their romance. Yet, on February 14, 2026, the couple said "I do" at St. George's Episcopal Church in New York City before strolling down the street with a squad of stars by their side.
For a private couple with indie film and music bona fides, these wedding festivities were decidedly mainstream and very public, with a parade of guests featuring many of Hawke's "Stranger Things" costars making its way down the street as photos were snapped. Add in their clichéd wedding date, and you've got a day that didn't exactly reflect what fans may have expected from the typically low-key and sophisticated couple.