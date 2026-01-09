The Most Tragic Details About The Cast Of Stranger Things

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article mentions addiction, suicide, mental health, and domestic violence.

The cast of "Stranger Things" has been on our screens since 2016, and (spoiler alert) in that time they've gone from reluctant small-town schoolkids to winning battles against the Upside Down armed only with '80s British sophisti-pop songs. They've changed a lot IRL, too. Just take a look at these jaw-dropping before and after photos of the "Stranger Things" cast from Season 1 to now. But being such stalwarts of streaming means there've also been a few tragedies along the way.

Between online abuse and addiction issues, the cast's BTS issues can sometimes make their time in Hawkins look like a relaxing Buddhist retreat. Although each member of the cast reportedly earned upward of $5 million per episode in Season 5, per Business Insider, details of their lives outside the show put paid to the idea that money will solve all your problems. Millie Bobby Brown attested to this when speaking to Vanity Fair about growing up in the spotlight. "I don't have many friends, because of who I am," she told the outlet in 2025. "I didn't go to school, so I don't have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships. I struggle with that quite a bit." With that, let's take a look at more of Hawkins' finest and their off-screen struggles ...