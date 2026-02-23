Normal Things Prince Edward And Sophie's Kids Will Never Be Allowed To Do

While there are many upsides to living the lavish lifestyle of a royal, there are also plenty of things that make life a little stranger for the members of the any royal household, especially the royals of the United Kingdom. Along with a lengthy list of things the royals can't do at their weddings, there are also a number of rather common things that they are not permitted to do in everyday life. Some of these rules have been in place for ages, while others are relatively new. But whenever they came about, and how they came about, the royals are sure to follow them.

And that includes Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and her brother James, Earl of Wessex. The children of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, may be a far way off from ever being King or Queen of England — James is 16th in line, and Louise is 17th — but they still have to live up to the possibility of one day being the head of the House of Windsor. Along with living under the microscope of the British press at all times, Louise and James have to stick to a strict lifestyle that prevents them from being able to experience many of the things everyday people do all the time.