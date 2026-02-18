Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Mansion Listing Puts Final Nail Into Coffin Of Their Entangled Lives
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle once lived an incredibly lavish life together. Now, they're living incredibly lavish lives apart, which means the controversial former fiancés are no longer sharing their humongous mansion in Jupiter, Florida. Despite the fact that they announced their split over a year ago, Don Jr. is already engaged to someone else, and Guilfoyle has been living abroad for months, the exes had yet to sever their final intimate tie to one another — until now.
The first son and the U.S. ambassador to Greece are officially selling the home they own together. It's selling for the abominably expensive price point you might expect from a Trump, with the pair asking for $30 million despite paying $9.7 million just five years ago in 2021, according to The New York Post. You can see what the house looked like in 2023 below.
Just a friendly reminder that this home, owned by Donald Trump, was valued at ~$18 million by a judge...
126 bedrooms
62,500 sq ft
ONLY $18,000,000...
Sounds like a fire sale to me.
What do you think? pic.twitter.com/DTr4gnJIQ3
— Not Elon Musk (@ElonMuskAOC) October 6, 2023
The house is 1,300 square feet on 1.2 acres of land, with six bedrooms and a whopping 11 bathrooms. You can do more exciting and necessary activities in this house than simply letting upwards of 10 people use the restroom all at once. There's also a pool, a chef's kitchen, an entire room dedicated to wine, an elevator, and a private dock built to accommodate a very, very large boat.
Kimberly Guilfoyle will likely be happy to have the house sale behind her
Some folks may wonder why it took this former couple so long to put the house up for sale — other than the simple fact that neither of them felt any particular urgency in getting $30 million. Interestingly, a source told The New York Post that the pair were apparently struggling to agree on when to make it available for purchase, ultimately deciding that they shouldn't wait. The source noted, "It's a beautiful house and it is finally ready to sell. There's a ton of interest."
It's hard to imagine that Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't eager to sell the house. After all, she's currently living in the ambassadorial residence in Athens, Greece. Plus, Guilfoyle reportedly wasn't too keen on the idea of Donald Trump Jr. and his new socialite fiancée, Bettina Anderson, spending time in the home she partially owned (which led Anderson to seemingly diss her in a cryptic Instagram post).
A few months back, a source told The Daily Mail that Guilfoyle wasn't too happy about Don Jr. and Anderson spending their time together in her old home. "She is worried about the stuff she's leaving behind. The last thing she wants to do is see Bettina using something she owns," they told the Mail. So, now it seems that Anderson won't have access to the things Guilfoyle owns any longer — and that includes the house.