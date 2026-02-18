Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Mansion Listing Puts Final Nail Into Coffin Of Their Entangled Lives

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle once lived an incredibly lavish life together. Now, they're living incredibly lavish lives apart, which means the controversial former fiancés are no longer sharing their humongous mansion in Jupiter, Florida. Despite the fact that they announced their split over a year ago, Don Jr. is already engaged to someone else, and Guilfoyle has been living abroad for months, the exes had yet to sever their final intimate tie to one another — until now.

The first son and the U.S. ambassador to Greece are officially selling the home they own together. It's selling for the abominably expensive price point you might expect from a Trump, with the pair asking for $30 million despite paying $9.7 million just five years ago in 2021, according to The New York Post. You can see what the house looked like in 2023 below.

The house is 1,300 square feet on 1.2 acres of land, with six bedrooms and a whopping 11 bathrooms. You can do more exciting and necessary activities in this house than simply letting upwards of 10 people use the restroom all at once. There's also a pool, a chef's kitchen, an entire room dedicated to wine, an elevator, and a private dock built to accommodate a very, very large boat.