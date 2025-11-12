Bettina Anderson's Cryptic Post About 'Desperate' Women Has Kimberly Guilfoyle All Over It

Alongside the unusual quote about desperation, Bettina Anderson also included Psalms 7:14–16 in her Instagram post, which reads, "The wicked conceive evil; they are pregnant with trouble and give birth to lies. They dig a deep pit to trap others, then fall into it themselves. The trouble they make for others backfires on them. The violence they plan falls on their own heads." Of course, we can't be sure that this was directed toward Kimberly Guilfoyle, but the timing is certainly suspicious, and it's clear that Anderson was attempting to subtly call out someone with that post.

Another detail the source revealed to The Daily Mail might have ruffled Anderson's feathers. They noted that Guilfolye "is really worried" about Anderson spending time at their home — "even if she has sworn off Don Jr as yesterday's news. Her favorite thing to say is that 'he's no prize.'" Perhaps Guilfoyle's claims that Donald Trump Jr. isn't the perfect beau and that she's not pining over him had Anderson calling her "a desperate woman." At this point, we're used to seeing Anderson laying it on way too thick on social media, so we can't say we're surprised if this is the case. Now, if Guilfoyle makes her own cryptic Instagram story in response, maybe the "desperate" label is more accurate than we know.