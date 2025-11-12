Bettina Anderson's Cryptic Post About 'Desperate' Women Has Kimberly Guilfoyle All Over It
Is Donald Trump Jr.'s current girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, subtly calling out fellow MAGA member and Junior's ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle, on Instagram? It sure looks like it. The same day an article was published claiming that Guilfoyle has been complaining about Anderson potentially living in her former home, Anderson shared an eyebrow-raising Instagram story. Based on her post, it seems like the rumors about Guilfoyle's attitude toward her are rubbing her the wrong way.
Guilfoyle's split from Don Jr. might have been her smartest career move yet; she's now living across the globe as the new U.S. Ambassador to Greece. On the other hand, Anderson is allegedly ready for the marriage that Guilfoyle never got with Don Jr. The pair are supposedly splitting their time between Don Jr.'s ranch and Anderson's townhouse in West Palm Beach. They do, however, reportedly spend some of their time at the house Don Jr. still co-owns with Guilfoyle in Jupiter, Florida, and as a source told The Daily Mail, "Kim isn't too happy about this."
Of course, Guilfoyle isn't living there anymore after making the move to Athens, but she's reportedly upset nonetheless. As the source told The Daily Mail, "She is worried about the stuff she's leaving behind. The last thing she wants to do is see Bettina using something she owns." Mere hours after this article was published, Anderson took to her Instagram stories to write (via X), "A desperate woman is her own worst enemy." Sounds like someone was a little offended by the idea that she'd even be caught dead borrowing Guilfoyle's signature eyeliner or anything else while she's abroad.
Bettina Anderson may be upset that Kimberly Guilfoyle is dissing her man
Alongside the unusual quote about desperation, Bettina Anderson also included Psalms 7:14–16 in her Instagram post, which reads, "The wicked conceive evil; they are pregnant with trouble and give birth to lies. They dig a deep pit to trap others, then fall into it themselves. The trouble they make for others backfires on them. The violence they plan falls on their own heads." Of course, we can't be sure that this was directed toward Kimberly Guilfoyle, but the timing is certainly suspicious, and it's clear that Anderson was attempting to subtly call out someone with that post.
Another detail the source revealed to The Daily Mail might have ruffled Anderson's feathers. They noted that Guilfolye "is really worried" about Anderson spending time at their home — "even if she has sworn off Don Jr as yesterday's news. Her favorite thing to say is that 'he's no prize.'" Perhaps Guilfoyle's claims that Donald Trump Jr. isn't the perfect beau and that she's not pining over him had Anderson calling her "a desperate woman." At this point, we're used to seeing Anderson laying it on way too thick on social media, so we can't say we're surprised if this is the case. Now, if Guilfoyle makes her own cryptic Instagram story in response, maybe the "desperate" label is more accurate than we know.