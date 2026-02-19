The Royal Family Members Who Will Suffer The Most From Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest
The arrest of ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on the morning of February 19, 2025 — his 66th birthday — under suspicion of misconduct in public office was no surprise to the rest of the royal family. As there were allegations of the former Duke of York's involvement in the Epstein files long before the U.S. Department of Justice began releasing them, both his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his brother, King Charles III, had begun stripping him of his titles and distancing him from the family in the years prior to this arrest. While King Charles has already released a statement, affirming how "the law must take its course," he also emphasized how "my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all" (via X). Keeping your head held high in the face of the first senior royal arrest in almost 400 years is no easy feat, and some members of the family will be affected more than others.
While the king acknowledged the address in his statement, he brushed off reporters' questions on the issue while attending London Fashion Week events later that afternoon. Additionally, although it's assumed that William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, support the king's public statement, they have yet to comment on the arrest themselves. They did publicly acknowledge the allegations earlier this month, with a spokesperson revealing "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims" (via Town & Country).
The royal family doesn't need any more negative press
Dodging questions, staying silent, and supporting the investigation are realistically all the British royals can do in the face of former Prince Andrew's arrest. However, that won't make the aftermath of this monumental action any less dramatic. Andrew has since been released from custody as investigators gather more evidence. And it's unlikely that King Charles III, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, will manage to escape a barrage of questions moving forward. As the reigning figures of the monarchy, managing this crisis will fall on their shoulders, as well as cooperating with police as the Royal Lodge and Andrew's residence, Wood Lodge, are searched for evidence.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will seemingly be shielded from the drama thanks to their physical distance from England, but it does put a damper on the prince's rumored plans to return to the U.K. Maintaining a unified front amongst their own constellation of interpersonal drama is imperative, but not inherently easy. Despite widespread agreement with the arrest, some members of the public are disappointed that the charges raised involve national security leaks to Epstein, rather than charges of sexual misconduct. What exactly Andrew will be held accountable for will evidently also fall onto the rest of the royals, as saving face and attempting to mitigate the fallout will soon become a full-time job. Regardless, given the perceived impunity of many officials mentioned in the files, this arrest signals a shift towards justice.