Prince Harry's Desire To Return To The UK Is Reportedly Pushing Him & Meghan Markle Toward Divorce

While rumors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's money woes continue to grow, the royal defectors are reportedly dealing with more than just financial strife behind the scenes. According to RadarOnline's sources, Meghan and Harry may be on their way to a divorce over the Duke of Sussex's desire to leave California and move back to the UK to be closer to his estranged family. As one insider clarified, "The tension between them isn't rooted in a breakdown of affection or commitment." Rather, it's purely based around a difference of opinion on where to live. For Harry, his increasing desire to return home reportedly stems from the revelation that his father, King Charles III, began treatment for cancer in 2024.

Prince Harry and King Charles III's years-long feud started when he and Meghan decided to relinquish their royal duties and relocate to the States, but Harry quickly returned to London to see his father shortly after the cancer diagnosis. The prince visited Charles again around 19 months later, making his way to Clarence House where they reportedly had tea together. As RadarOnline's sources explained, for Harry, a mixture of homesickness and concern about the time he has left to patch things up with his dad are the two main factors pushing him towards returning to the fold. But for Meghan, things aren't quite as clear cut.