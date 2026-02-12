Prince Harry's Desire To Return To The UK Is Reportedly Pushing Him & Meghan Markle Toward Divorce
While rumors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's money woes continue to grow, the royal defectors are reportedly dealing with more than just financial strife behind the scenes. According to RadarOnline's sources, Meghan and Harry may be on their way to a divorce over the Duke of Sussex's desire to leave California and move back to the UK to be closer to his estranged family. As one insider clarified, "The tension between them isn't rooted in a breakdown of affection or commitment." Rather, it's purely based around a difference of opinion on where to live. For Harry, his increasing desire to return home reportedly stems from the revelation that his father, King Charles III, began treatment for cancer in 2024.
Prince Harry and King Charles III's years-long feud started when he and Meghan decided to relinquish their royal duties and relocate to the States, but Harry quickly returned to London to see his father shortly after the cancer diagnosis. The prince visited Charles again around 19 months later, making his way to Clarence House where they reportedly had tea together. As RadarOnline's sources explained, for Harry, a mixture of homesickness and concern about the time he has left to patch things up with his dad are the two main factors pushing him towards returning to the fold. But for Meghan, things aren't quite as clear cut.
Living in the UK comes with bad memories for Meghan Markle
The British press has a reputation for being ruthless, but the treatment they gave Meghan Markle while she lived there was particularly harsh. In January 2026, Prince Harry tearfully testified about it in London's High Court, sadly recalling, "They have made my wife's life an absolute misery," (via NBC News). In 2018, the Washington Post took a deeper look at the manner in which the tabloids covered the Duchess of Sussex and the racist language they used. And then there was the way the press covered Megxit, putting all of the blame for the royal family fallout on her shoulders.
This has understandably left a mark on the former actor who, according to RadarOnline's sources, is "deeply resistant to being drawn back into that atmosphere." The swirling divorce rumors were aided by a January 2025 story in Vanity Fair about Meghan supposedly shopping a book about her post-divorce life. However, an insider clarified that if this were indeed the case, it would be because a publisher had approached the duchess, not the other way around. Of course, rumors about a Sussex split have been a hot topic for years, beginning shortly after they tied the knot.
In fact, Harry even commented on the ongoing speculation himself during the New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit, quipping, "We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?" (via Page Six).