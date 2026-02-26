How Many Times Has Tony Hawk Been Married? More Than You Think

In February 2026, Tony Hawk's name made the news for all the wrong reasons because he was mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files. Thankfully, it wasn't because he was accused of any criminal behavior. Instead, a tipster in 2004 said that while she was being trafficked on Epstein's island, she saw Hawk getting married. The skateboarding legend was able to clarify when and where all of his marriages took place in an Instagram post (via TMZ), but the most shocking part was just how many times he's walked down the aisle: four.

Hawk's first marriage was to Cindy Dunbar, whom he wed in 1990. Their marriage only lasted three years. They welcomed a child together in 1992, a son named Riley, who became a skateboarder just like his dear ol' dad. Riley has been in the headlines over the family he began with his wife, Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain, a celeb who sadly died before turning 30. Together, they had a son, which means this kid has two '90s legends as his grandfathers.

Hawks' second marriage was to Erin Lee in 1996. They welcomed two sons, Spencer and Keegan, before divorcing in 2004. Hawk married wife number three, Lhotse Merriam, in 2006. Their marriage didn't happen on Epstein's island, as claimed, but on the island of Fiji. Alas, they didn't make it either, divorcing in 2011, after having a daughter, Kadence, in 2008.