Celebs Who Sadly Passed Away Before Age 30

With his rugged look and piercing blue eyes, James Dean was the ultimate heartthrob in the 1950s. He's still remembered as a Hollywood Golden Age icon, even though he had only three major film roles: in "East of Eden" (1955), "Rebel Without a Cause" (1955), and "Giant" (1956).

One fact you may not know about Dean is that he was an avid fan of racing and racing cars. So, for $7,000, he treated himself to a Porsche Spyder convertible shortly before his death. On September 30, 1955, the actor, accompanied by German Porsche mechanic Rolf Wütherich, hopped in his car to attend a race in Salinas, California. While on his way, he got a speeding ticket, then stopped at a diner for refreshments. Unfortunately, at around 5:45 p.m., when it reached an intersection in Cholame, the Porsche crashed into a Ford Tudor sedan. Dean was killed on the spot, and Wütherich barely survived his injuries. As for the university student who was driving the sedan, Donald Turnupseed, he emerged practically unscathed.

Was it reckless driving that caused the accident? A split moment of distraction? Did the setting sun obstruct the drivers' vision? Many witnesses insisted Dean wasn't speeding at the time, but the fact remains that he joined a long list of celebrities who died in car crashes over the years, such as Princess Diana and Paul Walker.