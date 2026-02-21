Not Even John F. Kennedy's Rumored Mistresses Could Avoid The Family Curse

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The November 22, 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy began a heartbreaking string of deaths surrounding him and his family, leading to many believing the Kennedys were cursed. However, it wasn't just Kennedy family members who found themselves affected by this so-called curse. A few of JFK's mistresses were caught up in it too. One woman you know very well, but the other you've probably never heard of.

Nina Burleigh's 1999 book, "A Very Private Woman: The Life and Unsolved Murder of Presidential Mistress Mary Meyer," covered the untimely demise of Mary Pinchot Meyer, who had an affair with Kennedy during the last few years of his life. In October 1964, 11 months after he was shot dead, so was Meyer, who was killed while taking a walk in Georgetown in the middle of the day. Burleigh wrote (via People), "She was shot in the head. Passersby heard screams and a witness looked over the wall and saw a man standing near her body. The police came and shortly arrested a black male [Ray Crump Jr.] soaking wet who said he fell into the Potomac while fishing. ... No gun was ever found."

Crump pled not guilty and was acquitted due to lack of evidence. That led many to believe something more sinister must have been going on. Burleigh brought up the theory that Meyer was killed because of what she may have known. "Her murder just 10 days after the Warren Commission report was released makes a lot of people suspicious that she had to be silenced. She lived in a world of secrets."