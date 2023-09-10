A Detailed Look At JFK's Alleged Mistresses

John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy married in 1953. They were both from well-to-do families, and JFK was already a United States senator, so the two seemed like a match made in heaven. In retrospect, the pair's relationship wasn't as perfect as it appeared, especially when JFK began his term as president in 1961. The politician's alleged extramarital affairs — of which there were quite a few — are about as well known as his civic contributions.

According to close friends who spoke to People, Jackie was well aware of her husband's infidelity, and it was something she more or less accepted. "It was a marriage of its time. At the end of the day, Jack came back to Jackie — and that was it. They loved each other," a family friend said.

While JFK never publicly confirmed any of his relationships outside of his marriage to Jackie, many women have since either been suspected by others to have been his mistress at one time or have claimed to have been his mistress themselves.