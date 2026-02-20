Donald Trump Goes On Bizarre Tangent About Locking Lips With Another Man During Latest Briefing
On February 20, in a 6-3 vote, the United State Supreme Court reached a ruling that President Donald Trump's controversial global tariffs were illegal. Everyone knew he'd be upset, and at a press conference in the White House, he did indeed lay into the Supreme Court (several of whose members he appointed). However, in typical Trump fashion, he also veered off in other directions, from his usual election conspiracies to refusing to take a question from CNN because they're fake news. He even got sidetracked by a strange story about another man who supposedly wanted to kiss him.
Trump: He said, "Sir, I want to kiss you so badly" I said, "No, thank you" pic.twitter.com/z1ciJ4b8CB
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 20, 2026
For whatever reason, Trump started speaking about visiting a steel factory in Georgia, where he met the male owner of the company. According to the President, Trump asked how the man and his business were doing, which led to an odd reply. Trump said the man followed up with, "President, I'd like to kiss you." That comment got one uncomfortable laugh from someone in the press, so he continued with his thoughts. "This is a very powerful man. I don't want to be kissed by that man. But a very powerful, strong man." After that got a few more chuckles, Trump continued. "He said, 'Sir, I want to kiss you so badly, and I said, 'No, thank you.'"
The press conference was supposed to be about his reaction to the to the Supreme Court shutting down his tariffs. As you'll see though, this wasn't even the weirdest thing he said about another man this week.
President Trump told a crowd he's not attracted to men
Just a day earlier, President Trump held the first meeting of his Board of Peace at the United States Institute of Peace, a group formed to figure out what should be done with Gaza. During his speech to those in attendance, Trump rambled again, going off script. Instead of focusing solely on the seriousness of helping the people in war torn Gaza, he decided it was more important to let everyone know he's not sexually attracted to other men.
After thanking Santiago Peña, the president of Paraguay, for being there, Trump spoke about the man in a very unusual way. Instead of maybe saying that he thought Peña was a great leader, Trump instead said, "President, thank you very much. Young, handsome guy. It's always nice to be young and handsome. Doesn't mean we have to like you. I don't like young, handsome men. Women? That I like. Men, no ... I don't have any interest."
The world is certainly relieved that he cleared that up, although bringing up how he likes women in the wake of the release of the Epstein files and other affair rumors may not have been the best idea. Trump later recalled giving a speech at the United States Institute of Peace last year, before complaining about the teleprompter. "In my last speech, they did turn off my teleprompter. My teleprompter didn't work ... I'm sitting in front of all of you and more ... I had no teleprompter." Let's hope his comments about his sexual preferences was not in his prepared remarks.