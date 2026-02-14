The Donald Trump & Natalie Harp Affair Rumors Just Keep Getting Worse

President Donald Trump can't escape the affair rumors swirling around him. Most recently, there has been a lot of gossip surrounding Trump and his aide, Natalie Harp, who is over four decades younger than him. This isn't just a case of social media users wanting to connect Trump to any blonde-haired young woman in his presence. It's stories about Harp's supposed concerning behavior around Trump that have people talking.

Harp first got on Trump's radar in 2019, which resulted in her speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention. The same year, she began working for the far-right news organization One America News Network, and, in 2024, was at Trump's side when he ran for president again. This is where the trouble started for some, as described in a New York Times article published shortly after Trump won the election in November. Their reporting shared that Harp typically remains near Trump. That's not troublesome, but what is are the contents of the supposed letters Harp sent the married Trump over the years, which contain attention-getting sentences like "You are all that matters to me" and "I want to bring you joy."

It gets worse. In Michael Wolff's book about the 2024 campaign, "All or Nothing", the author wrote (via Vanity Fair) that Harp's "aggressiveness of her attention" for Trump led to a sit-down with those who protect him. "The Secret Service, with her letters in their possession, was now noting the strangeness of her behavior."