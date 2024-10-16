Trump's Teleprompter Obsession Is His Strangest Fixation Yet

In an ironic attempt to bash his political opponent, former President Donald Trump falsely claimed on Friday, October 11, that Vice President Kamala Harris used teleprompters during her Univision town hall on Thursday. He then spouted more lies about teleprompter use, claiming he never relies on them during his own speeches, even though there were two visible teleprompters on each side of him that night. After claiming Barack Obama would vote for him in the election, these claims are some of Trump's wildest yet.

During his rally in Aurora, Colorado, Trump — less than 10 minutes into his speech — ridiculed Harris for allegedly using teleprompters the day before, saying: "Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town — they never — you don't use teleprompters, we don't use teleprompters, period, pretty much. You don't use 'em for town halls." His claim was not only false, but was completely disproven Thursday night when right-wing commentator Greg Price made the same comment against Harris on X, formerly Twitter. In a reply on X to Price's comments, Univision News president Daniel Coronell put the false claim to rest, explaining that the teleprompter was displaying Spanish text to support the town hall moderator, Enrique Acevedo. "I can tell you this with first-hand knowledge because I was in charge of the television program," Coronell wrote. Acevedo also replied with the truth when conservative political commentator Benny Johnson said the same. "The prompter displayed my introduction (in Spanish) and then it switched to a timer," he wrote on X. "Any claim to the contrary is simply untrue."

