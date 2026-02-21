Megyn Kelly's Refusal To Lay Off Annie Guthrie After Police Clear Her As Suspect Sparks Brutal Backlash

Megyn Kelly has had more than her share of controversies in her journalism career and she shows no signs of wanting to avoid more. Her latest commentary on the case of Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, might be her most reviled opinion yet. On February 19, 2026 — nearly three weeks after the disappearance of the "Today" show anchor's mother — Kelly discussed the investigation on her Sirius XM outlet, "The Megyn Kelly Show." In the process, she put forth a theory that sparked tons of backlash.

The former Fox News and NBC host ran a clip of a "Today" episode from November 2025 in which Savannah visited her hometown of Tucson, Arizona. She had lunch at a favorite Mexican restaurant with her sister, Annie Guthrie, and their mother. Kelly noted that Nancy and Savannah were seated next to each other while Annie was eating silently at the opposite end of the table. "The sister barely has a bit part," noted Kelly (via YouTube). "What is the sister feeling? It's possible she's feeling total pride and... joy in her sister's success. It's also possible she wasn't, and there's a level of envy, since I guarantee you she was doing the lion's share of the work with Nancy, and Savannah wasn't."

If that weren't damaging enough, Kelly then directly suggested Annie might have orchestrated the kidnapping to punish her sister. Seeing Savannah get a hero's welcome in their town "can spark somebody's idea on 'I'm going to end that. I want to disrupt it. I don't appreciate that I'm a celebrity and everybody loves me situation, and I know just the way to end it.'"