Savannah Guthrie Might Never Return To Today After Nancy's Kidnapping, According To Insiders
As the now-weeks-long search for Nancy Guthrie continues, it's safe to assume that this kidnapping will take a tragic toll on Savannah Guthrie for the rest of her life. The "Today" host's 84-year-old mother went missing from her Tucson, Arizona home on January 31. And, as time ticks on, worry about her whereabouts only grows. No matter how this case is resolved, life for the Guthries is unlikely to ever return to normal. And, rumor has it, Savannah's 15 years on "Today" may be over.
Nancy's mysterious disappearance came in the midst of an already difficult time for Savannah, who kicked off 2026 with some health issues. Savannah had already been absent from her desk for weeks in January, as she recovered from vocal cord surgery. She made her return to the show on January 26, not long before she'd be absent again as investigations were underway to find her missing mom. As for what the future holds, "There's no way Savannah's coming back," a source told Status News, adding, "I can't imagine she would even want to."
The future of Savannah Guthrie's career is up in the air
There reportedly haven't been any formal decisions made about the future of Savannah Guthrie's career. According to Page Six, finding her mother is her sole focus, and everything else is, understandably, taking a backseat. A source from NBC told the outlet, "The entire show and network is rallying together in support of our beloved colleague and friend as we navigate this unimaginable time." Former "Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb has been filling in for Savannah as the saga continues.
Of course, Savannah's absence for such a tragic reason is affecting "Today." The insider explained to Status News, "Savannah was always the glue on that show, and without that, this whole paradigm of our morning anchor team as a family, that connective tissue has just been ripped out." Whether Savannah will ever return or not, nothing is likely to change until Nancy Guthrie's case is closed. In the interim, though, Savannah remains hopeful. In an Instagram video earlier this week, she said, "It's been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe."