Savannah Guthrie Might Never Return To Today After Nancy's Kidnapping, According To Insiders

As the now-weeks-long search for Nancy Guthrie continues, it's safe to assume that this kidnapping will take a tragic toll on Savannah Guthrie for the rest of her life. The "Today" host's 84-year-old mother went missing from her Tucson, Arizona home on January 31. And, as time ticks on, worry about her whereabouts only grows. No matter how this case is resolved, life for the Guthries is unlikely to ever return to normal. And, rumor has it, Savannah's 15 years on "Today" may be over.

Nancy's mysterious disappearance came in the midst of an already difficult time for Savannah, who kicked off 2026 with some health issues. Savannah had already been absent from her desk for weeks in January, as she recovered from vocal cord surgery. She made her return to the show on January 26, not long before she'd be absent again as investigations were underway to find her missing mom. As for what the future holds, "There's no way Savannah's coming back," a source told Status News, adding, "I can't imagine she would even want to."