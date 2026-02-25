The Embarrassing Behavior Pam Bondi Has Reportedly Displayed With Many Reporters

The taxpaying public is in no shortage of awkward Pam Bondi moments to cringe through, but she's apparently much more uncomfortable in private. We know the U.S. Attorney General built her career in Florida by projecting the image of an amiable prosecutor, the kind who can connect with jurors and win elections. It turns out that, long before Bondi's transformation into a screaming embarrassment on Capitol Hill, she had an unusual tactic for dealing with difficult situations, and it reportedly involved calling them up to, well, cry.

According to The Atlantic, reporters who covered Bondi during her early political career noticed a rather peculiar pattern whenever they wanted to run a story on her campaigns. Journalist Patrick Manteiga recalled an instance when he phoned Bondi before publishing a story about her campaign. She got on the line, and believe it or not, began sobbing and pleading with Manteiga not to publish it. Manteiga was obviously perturbed, so he allegedly called a friend at the St. Petersburg Times to relay the incident, and the friend's response was basically: "Yeah, she does that to us too."

A third reporter then confirmed the same thing, and that's when it was understood that this wasn't a one-off emotional episode. It was a strategy. This hasn't been the only time Bondi has turned on the waterworks, either, with The Atlantic reporting that she'd often bring out the tears when people questioned her anti-LGBTQ+ agenda as Florida's attorney general, with Bondi allegedly saying, "You know me. I love gay people. You know my heart." Then, of course, there was the time Bondi wept over a dog.