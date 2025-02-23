How Did Pam Bondi Meet Trump? Inside Their Longstanding Friendship

Donald Trump's cabinet picks imploded early on, thanks to scandals involving both Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Matt Gaetz. The latter was all set to be Trump's attorney general but Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration amid a brewing scandal, after the House Ethics Committee discovered that he paid more than $90,000 to women for sex and drugs, and at least one of them was underage at the time. In Gaetz's place, the president chose Pam Bondi for the role. In Trump's Truth Social announcement, he enthused, "I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!"

Through all the ups and downs of Trump's presidency and his own legal troubles, Bondi has remained unflinchingly loyal, which is one of the traits that the divisive politician clearly values quite highly. It's likely that they originally met in Florida since Bondi attended both undergraduate and law school there, and Trump has owned Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, since 1985. We don't know exactly when they met, or whether it was because of their shared social circles or before Bondi was elected attorney general in 2010.

We do know that in 2013, Trump, via his foundation, donated $25,000 in support of Bondi's campaign. Notably, it was the same year that the New York attorney general moved ahead with legal action against the then defunct Trump University, one of the many Trump family lawsuits. Not long after the donation, Bondi's team declined to move forward with a similar investigation in Florida, a move which some people found to be pretty suspect. Bondi strongly denied any wrongdoing or link between the money and her decision.

