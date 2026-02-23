The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 BAFTA Awards
It's been quite an exciting awards season so far, full of big wins, bigger stars, and, of course, even bigger fashion blunders. February 22 brought the latest award ceremony to our screens: the 79th British Academy Film Awards. "The Traitors" fans got to see Alan Cumming as the host with the most, royal fans got to see William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, take the red carpet, and fans of sartorial schadenfreude got exactly what they were hoping for.
Yes, the BAFTAs brought the celebs and the bad celeb fashion in equal measure. There were plenty of lucky winners, as well as some outfits that were total losers. The red carpet featured plenty of statement-making sculptural garments that were basically flops across the board. It also brought some misguided color choices, terrible styling, and even a giant poodle skirt. Luckily, awards season is far from over. So, hopefully the stars gracing this list will put together some better 'fits for the next red carpet.
It looked like Teyana Taylor was getting eaten by her dress
We're less than two full months into 2026, and Teyana Taylor has already solidified herself as one of the worst-dressed celebrities of the year. Now we can add another look to the ever-growing list of weird ensembles she's been sporting lately. This brown, satin-seeming gown could have been stunning on Taylor if it were shorter and had a different neckline. With this high, crumpled collar, though, she basically looked like a head floating atop a pile of fabric, or as if she was being consumed by some Venus flytrap made of satin.
Ethan Hawke's suit made it look like he had some serious dandruff
Ethan Hawke hit the BAFTA red carpet in a black suit with white specks all over it. While this was surely on purpose, it's honestly hard to tell. It's fun to put a new twist on a classic black suit, but this wasn't the way to go, unless his goal was to look like he's in desperate need of some dandruff shampoo. That was enough to ruin the look, but throwing on a skinny bolo tie was the cherry on top of this bad 'fit.
Kirsten Dunst's sleeves were bigger than her head
Have you ever looked at your outfit in the mirror and thought, "I wish my shoulders looked a little more spherical and gigantic?" Neither have we. It seems, though, that this is a look Kirsten Dunst has embraced in her style evolution. Her pink jacket with big, oversized sleeves definitely took attention away from the rest of her look. Interestingly, though, the black and white dress she was sporting actually looked like it could have been sleek and sophisticated without the addition of this oddly shaped jacket.
Glenn Close's design closely resembled a throw pillow
Glenn Close was not close to making it onto the BAFTAs' best-dressed list in this ensemble. The white embroidery on this matching set was strange and distracting, for starters, looking more like the design of a rug or pillow than a dress. Everything about it also looked a bit too big; both the sleeves and the skirt seemed too long on Close. Plus, all of her styling was bad: The tights and shoes didn't work with this hemline, and both her clutch and her brooch clashed with the busy print.
Audrey Nuna seemed to knit together a grandmother's kitschiest clothes
Audrey Nuna clearly has a fun, out-of-the-box sense of style. Sometimes that makes for an exciting ensemble, and sometimes it leads to a look like this one. This outfit was definitely innovative and eye-catching, but there was way too much going on all at once. The massive poodle skirt was definitely unusual, but this might have actually worked with something simpler up top. The odd cardigan, tie, frilly collar, and blue lipstick, on the other hand, resulted in a total detail overload.
Aimee Lou Wood looked like she was inspired by a bottle of Pepto Bismol
Just because pale pink is a pretty color doesn't mean it works for everyone, and it seems that "The White Lotus" star Aimee Lou Wood is one of those people. While she looked beautiful as ever, her complexion isn't ideal for such a light pink color, and the result really washed the star out. Because it was so form-fitting, it almost looked like Wood wasn't wearing anything at all.
Erin Doherty's dress ensured she'd have somewhere to set her drink down the whole night
Erin Doherty's conical dress gave her all the perks of having a table nearby at all times. Unfortunately, we have no idea how she managed to actually sit down at a table when the time came. This sculptural piece was definitely interesting, but it might have been better at something like the Met Gala rather than the BAFTAs. Flip that skirt upside down, and this look probably wouldn't have been worst-dressed list material.
Jack O'Connell looked like he picked his suit out before he shrunk
Did Jack O'Connell get his hands on the shrinking potion from "Alice in Wonderland" or something? His long jacket paired with an oversized bowtie gave the illusion that the "Sinners" actor was particularly tiny. In reality, though, O'Connell is only a tad shorter than the average height, and shrinking potions don't exist (as far as we know). So, this is simply a case of a bad outfit. The big bowtie with a different jacket — or this jacket with a normal tie — may have made a statement that worked. This, however, didn't.
Maya Rudolph looked like her skirt was falling off
Maya Rudolph's black and white dress was strange in pretty much every way. At first glance, though, it was hard to look at anything but the skirt, which seemed to be in the middle of a wardrobe malfunction. The asymmetrical white fabric on the bottom of her dress looked like a tied-on skirt that was coming undone, and no one wants to look like their dress is totally falling apart. Paired with baggy rolled-up sleeves and unappealing shoes, this look was a total mess.
Did Olivia Cooke turn her favorite gym outfit into a gown?
You've heard of outfits that go from day to night, but have you heard of a dress that goes from the gym to the red carpet? It seems like Olivia Cooke has, considering this odd zip-up dress that gave total athletic-wear vibes. With the zipper, the dropped waist, and the mesh at the bottom of the skirt, this dress had some strange detailing, and Cooke's styling didn't sell it. With a sleek bun and statement shoes, it might have actually worked.