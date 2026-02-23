The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 BAFTA Awards

It's been quite an exciting awards season so far, full of big wins, bigger stars, and, of course, even bigger fashion blunders. February 22 brought the latest award ceremony to our screens: the 79th British Academy Film Awards. "The Traitors" fans got to see Alan Cumming as the host with the most, royal fans got to see William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, take the red carpet, and fans of sartorial schadenfreude got exactly what they were hoping for.

Yes, the BAFTAs brought the celebs and the bad celeb fashion in equal measure. There were plenty of lucky winners, as well as some outfits that were total losers. The red carpet featured plenty of statement-making sculptural garments that were basically flops across the board. It also brought some misguided color choices, terrible styling, and even a giant poodle skirt. Luckily, awards season is far from over. So, hopefully the stars gracing this list will put together some better 'fits for the next red carpet.