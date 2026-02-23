William & Kate Shock Everyone With Surprise BAFTA Appearance After Wild Week For Royals

The Prince and Princess of Wales have already made their intention to stand out from other notable couples in their family abundantly clear. Prince William and Kate Middleton have finally broken the sad royal tradition of miserable marriages, having demonstrated more signs of love and staying power than the first unions of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Anne, and even King Charles III himself. Their relative transparency about Kate's cancer diagnosis and treatment is another distinction; generations ago, a royal would never have shared such personal health news with the world.

Appearing at the 2026 BAFTA Awards was the Waleses' way of showing that they intend to carry on with their official duties as normal. As the president of BAFTA, William would have been doubly embarrassed had he bowed out of attending the ceremony and presenting the Fellowship Award. But true to his loyal nature, the prince showed up looking smart and conducted himself with dignity. Only once did the royal let his guard slip and reveal the toll the last few weeks has taken on him.

When asked whether he'd seen the film "Hamnet," a historical drama about the death of William Shakespeare's son, he admitted, "I need to be in quite a calm state [to watch it] and I am not at the moment. I will save it," (via the Daily Mail). It was another startlingly frank admission, but a most understandable one. William has watched his wife battle illness, his family move to a larger home, and his uncle dragged off for questioning. Would you want to see a tear-jerker movie after all that?