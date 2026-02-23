William & Kate Shock Everyone With Surprise BAFTA Appearance After Wild Week For Royals
The shocking arrest of (the former) Prince Andrew sent the royal family scrambling to save face, as the public lay in wait, wondering what would become of the British monarchy now that one of its most prominent members was facing charges of serious misconduct. Among the members who stand to suffer the most in the wake of Andrew's arrest are William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales. With the throne in their not-too-distant future, the beloved couple potentially face a public backlash that could put an end to The Firm entirely. Prince William and Kate Middleton have yet to make an official statement about Andrew's arrest, though sources confirmed that they fully support King Charles III's stance that "the law must take its course," (per People).
Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales arriving at the #BAFTA Film Awards pic.twitter.com/IBrGjqVKXK
— Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 22, 2026
It would be completely understandable if the royal couple went into hiding until the drama settled a bit (Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has reportedly checked into a Swiss mental health clinic, for instance). But on the evening of February 22, 2026, William and Kate made a proud red-carpet appearance at the BAFTA Awards, the British equivalent of the Oscars. Not only that, but they appeared in grand style. The prince bucked black-tie tradition with a maroon velvet dress jacket, while his wife was radiant in a flowing gown in two shades of rose. Kate's normally poker-straight hair was styled in romantic curls too. It was a moment of triumph and defiance for the Waleses. In fact, the fan-favorite royal couple might as well have worn T-shirts reading: "I'm NOT With Stupid."
William and Kate are doing it their way
The Prince and Princess of Wales have already made their intention to stand out from other notable couples in their family abundantly clear. Prince William and Kate Middleton have finally broken the sad royal tradition of miserable marriages, having demonstrated more signs of love and staying power than the first unions of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Anne, and even King Charles III himself. Their relative transparency about Kate's cancer diagnosis and treatment is another distinction; generations ago, a royal would never have shared such personal health news with the world.
Appearing at the 2026 BAFTA Awards was the Waleses' way of showing that they intend to carry on with their official duties as normal. As the president of BAFTA, William would have been doubly embarrassed had he bowed out of attending the ceremony and presenting the Fellowship Award. But true to his loyal nature, the prince showed up looking smart and conducted himself with dignity. Only once did the royal let his guard slip and reveal the toll the last few weeks has taken on him.
When asked whether he'd seen the film "Hamnet," a historical drama about the death of William Shakespeare's son, he admitted, "I need to be in quite a calm state [to watch it] and I am not at the moment. I will save it," (via the Daily Mail). It was another startlingly frank admission, but a most understandable one. William has watched his wife battle illness, his family move to a larger home, and his uncle dragged off for questioning. Would you want to see a tear-jerker movie after all that?