Embarrassing Nancy Mace Moments The World Won't Let Her Forget
South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace is a divisive figure — she even christened herself "Trump in high heels," per ABC News. She's more than managed to live up to the moniker too. Mace and her many controversies have consistently made headlines. Like President Donald Trump, she lacks a filter and isn't above making wildly inappropriate comments. In fact, Mace is so brash that she put a contentious exchange with one of her constituents on social media for the whole world to see, despite her questionable behavior during the incident. The politician was in a makeup store at the time, when a local asked Mace whether she was planning on holding any town hall events that year.
The congresswoman appeared very offended by the question and proceeded to rip into the man, going off on a tangent about gay marriage and eventually telling him, "You're absolutely f***ing crazy" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The unnamed citizen then told Mace, "You're a disgrace to this state." She ended the conversation with a final "F–k you," and proceeded to post the clip on X, captioning it, "Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts." You might assume that a state representative would do everything in their power to keep a clip like this under wraps but Mace clearly thought it completely fitting to broadcast it to the world.
Elsewhere, in February 2026, an old clip of the congresswoman at a prayer breakfast resurfaced on social media. Mace was recounting her morning, explaining why she almost ran late, and informing the audience that her fiancé tried to get her back into bed. As one X user quipped, "Pre-marital sex story at a prayer breakfast. Damn she is so clueless."
Nancy Mace was outed for trying to improve her image on social media using burner accounts
Nancy Mace's obnoxious attention-seeking behavior is by far one of her worst qualities, and some of her staff thoroughly embarrassed her when they disclosed to Wired that the U.S. representative had gone as far as creating burner accounts on social media to heap praise on herself online. Mace didn't just do this on her own, however, she also allegedly made her employees take part too. A key part of their job was to make sure they posted flattering comments about the congresswoman whenever the internet was tearing her down. "We had to make multiple accounts, burner accounts, and go and reply to comments, saying things that weren't true—even Reddit forums," one anonymous staffer confirmed.
Mace's spokesperson, Sydney Long, denied that any such underhanded business ever took place in a statement to People. "I would give you an additional comment but we're too busy creating burner accounts, according to former staff," her statement began, before quickly clarifying, "As Congresswoman Mace's Communications Director, I can say with complete confidence: I've never been asked to create a burner account, and the suggestion is laughable." Responding to an article about it on X, Mace wrote, "Funny, but not true."
Nancy Mace was caught in a lie about being unable to drink alcohol
When you're a public figure, it's smart to keep tabs on the untruths you tell, because the internet has a very long memory. Nancy Mace made the rookie mistake of not taking this into account when she claimed she cannot consume alcohol due to a medical condition. The congresswoman made this assertion in response to allegations she was a professional imbiber. Speaking to Newsmax in February 2026, Mace denied that she would order her subordinates to go buy booze in the wee hours of the night to supplement parties she was hosting. "Anyone who knows me, I go to bed very early. I'm almost fifty. I go to bed by 8:30 or 9 every night. No one's been over to my house after midnight," she stated, per Mediaite. The controversial politician then claimed she cannot drink.
"I had to come out with a genetic condition that I have. I've had it all my life. I'm not allowed to drink or consume much in the way of alcohol. It's called hemochromatosis. If you do, it'll destroy your organs, and you'll die at an early age," Mace noted. The thing is, there's plenty of photographic evidence that she has, indeed, indulged in alcohol. Her former head of communications, Natalie Johnson, took to X to address her assertion that she cannot drink. "Nancy Mace claiming she doesn't drink alcohol might be the funniest, most brazen lie she's told to date," Johnson wrote. The South Carolina representative, meanwhile, took to X to reiterate the same story she told before.
Johnson retweeted the post, adding four snaps of Mace drinking alcohol and captioning it: "Cheers!" Commenters also directed Mace to a February 2025 post where she celebrated National Drink Wine Day.
Nancy Mace was decried as a 'pitiful embarrassment' by her former advisor
Former staffers have provided some horrific details about what it was like to work for Nancy Mace, and even her former advisor, political strategist Wesley Donehue, acknowledged that it wasn't exactly a walk in the park. Donehue took to X in 2024 to announce that Mace was no longer his client, penning, "I fired Nancy Mace as client a few months back because I'm a political consultant and not a babysitter, a sex therapist or a doctor who can prescribe fixes for chemical imbalances. I don't have time for her constant egotistical bullsh*t and drama in my life." Ouch. But it got worse, with Donehue also calling Mace a "pitiful embarrassment" in a subsequent post, per the Daily Beast.
The political strategist has been a constant headache for her ever since. After Mace accused her former fiancé, Patrick Bryant, of sexual misconduct, Donehue was deposed, and he painted a thoroughly unflattering picture of the congresswoman. "I don't believe a word that comes out of Nancy Mace's mouth about anything," he confessed, per FitsNews. "And that has nothing to do with this specific incident. I just believe that Nancy Mace will say and do anything for personal and political gain." Donehue also recalled how he'd had multiple uncomfortable encounters with his former client, thanks in large part to her penchant for discussing her sex life in excruciating detail.
Donehue also supported claims that Mace used burner accounts to hype herself up on social media, asserting in a deposition, "She sits all night on the couch and programs bots, because she's very, very computer savvy," per Wired. He also professed that Mace is paranoid and in dire need of professional help where her mental health is concerned.
Nancy Mace got stood up at her own political event
When Nancy Mace announced in August 2025 that she would be throwing her hat in the ring for the 2026 South Carolina gubernatorial race, she hit the ground running — or at least, she tried to. Later that same month, the controversial politician was booked to speak at a Moms for Liberty event. At least 100 people were set to attend. Only eight showed up, in spite of Mace bragging that she was making a big splash on the political stage with her bid for governor. In light of the abysmal turnout, Mace canceled her speech, though she did take the time to speak with some of the attendees before she left.
Prior to announcing her gubernatorial bid, there was notably plenty of chatter that Mace was planning on leaving Congress. A headline from The Advocate read, "Nancy Mace considers quitting Congress to take her transphobia statewide in South Carolina." Mace reposted a screenshot of the headline on X, captioning it: "FALSE: I am not quitting Congress. TRUE: Proud transphobe." It appears Mace's rhetoric didn't resonate as much as she thought it would, though, given the disastrous turnout at the event.
Nancy Mace was in hot water after she was caught treating TSA staff with contempt
Nancy Mace and Donald Trump's rocky relationship has garnered plenty of attention, but one of the congresswoman's most memorable scandals was arguably the spat she got into with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff during the 2025 government shutdown. There was a miscommunication about the vehicle she would be arriving in, which caused delays and saw Mace tearing into staff at the Charleston airport. A police investigation revealed that the U.S. representative treated staff incredibly poorly, reportedly telling them, "I'm sick of your sh*t," and calling them "f***ing idiots," per The Guardian.
Mace must have forgotten about the security cameras in the area when she threw her fit. She denied any wrongdoing while peaking to CNN's Kaitlan Collins in the aftermath of the debacle, decrying the report as false. As Collins pressed Mace, she contradicted herself, saying that she didn't have a very good recollection of that day. In the same breath, she told Collins exactly what supposedly transpired and that she didn't say any of the things she was accused of. Mace added, "I didn't even know that was in the report until you told me."
It was remarkable that the congresswoman posited that the report had been falsified, yet also admitted that she hadn't read it in its entirety. Mace even insisted that the entire incident was a "political hit job" orchestrated by Attorney General Alan Wilson. She outright refused to express any regret for her actions, proudly telling reporters at a subsequent press conference, "I absolutely, 100% confronted the airport employees who put my safety at risk. Did I drop an F-bomb? I hope I did. Did I call them incompetent? If I didn't, they absolutely earned it," per The Guardian.