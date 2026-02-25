Embarrassing Nancy Mace Moments The World Won't Let Her Forget

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace is a divisive figure — she even christened herself "Trump in high heels," per ABC News. She's more than managed to live up to the moniker too. Mace and her many controversies have consistently made headlines. Like President Donald Trump, she lacks a filter and isn't above making wildly inappropriate comments. In fact, Mace is so brash that she put a contentious exchange with one of her constituents on social media for the whole world to see, despite her questionable behavior during the incident. The politician was in a makeup store at the time, when a local asked Mace whether she was planning on holding any town hall events that year.

The congresswoman appeared very offended by the question and proceeded to rip into the man, going off on a tangent about gay marriage and eventually telling him, "You're absolutely f***ing crazy" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The unnamed citizen then told Mace, "You're a disgrace to this state." She ended the conversation with a final "F–k you," and proceeded to post the clip on X, captioning it, "Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts." You might assume that a state representative would do everything in their power to keep a clip like this under wraps but Mace clearly thought it completely fitting to broadcast it to the world.

Elsewhere, in February 2026, an old clip of the congresswoman at a prayer breakfast resurfaced on social media. Mace was recounting her morning, explaining why she almost ran late, and informing the audience that her fiancé tried to get her back into bed. As one X user quipped, "Pre-marital sex story at a prayer breakfast. Damn she is so clueless."