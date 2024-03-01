Congresswoman Nancy Mace And Donald Trump's Rocky Relationship, Explained

South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace is one of the Republicans who have taken a swipe at Former President Donald Trump. During his first presidential campaign, Mace, who'd previously failed to win South Carolina's senatorial primaries, served as Trump's coalitions and field director. In turn, he supported her political career by endorsing her in 2020.

However, following the January 2021 Capitol riot instigated by Trump, Mace criticized Trump on CNN, saying, "Trump's entire legacy was wiped out yesterday." She also told NBC, "My children were supposed to be up there. If they had been there like they were supposed to be, I would have been devastated, so we do need to find a way to hold the president accountable."

Not one to turn the other cheek, Trump withdrew his endorsement for Mace and put Katie Arrington forward as his chosen candidate for South Carolina's 1st Congressional District. He also tagged her as an awful politician who had upset South Carolina Republicans. To control the damage, Mace posted a video of herself in front of Trump Tower on X, formerly Twitter, listing her contributions to his presidential campaign and her support for him in the 2020 elections. However, that did nothing to change Trump's mind. In a video shared by Forbes Breaking News, he called her an "atrocious rhino" and said that she made the video to pretend that he'd endorsed her. "I'm saying, 'Can you believe this?' It was untruthful just like everything else she does."