The Most Horrific Details About Working For Nancy Mace, According To Former Staffers

In January 2021, South Carolina's Nancy Mace appeared on the national landscape as she became a new member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Arriving in Washington alongside two other Republican women, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, all three quickly found themselves in the headlines for controversial reasons. Mace, however, isn't just in the news for how she speaks about trans people or what she says of immigrants, but for how she treats the staffers who work by her side.

An article by Intelligencer got right to the point with the title "Nancy Mace Is Not Okay". In February 2025, during a speech on the House floor, Mace used her time to accuse her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, of horrible crimes, including assaulting her, filming her without consent, and conspiring to drug, sexually assault, and film other women. Bryant, as you can guess, went on to sue Mace for defamation, but he wasn't the only one upset. So were her staffers.

A former staffer told the Intelligencer, "She's not okay. There's nothing here I can point to and say, 'Oh, this is normal.'" The staffer called the House speech her "breaking point" because Mace went from standing up for other people to making it all about herself. A second staffer agreed, offering, "She's deteriorated, and it sucks." Another recalled that things were so bad in 2021 that Mace ordered her scheduler to bring her bottles of tequila in the middle of the night. Mace apparently even had her poor staffers cleaning her multiple properties rather than paying for housekeeping services.