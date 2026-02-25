Michelle Obama's Love For HGTV Proves She'll Always Be The Most Relatable First Lady

When you think about the leader of the free world and his household, you certainly don't picture him and his wife sprawled on the couch catching the latest episode of "Renovation Island," or bickering over whether they should put on "Rock the Block" or "Fixer Upper." But that's exactly what makes the Obamas so refreshingly different from the others. Michelle Obama, the former FLOTUS, and her husband, Barack, the 44th POTUS, don't just pretend to live a life similar to everyday Americans – they actually commit to it unreservedly. And they certainly don't imagine they're above trashy television. In fact, Michelle has zero shame about admitting that just like the rest of us, her idea of winding down involves watching people argue about granite countertops on HGTV.

In a May 2025 appearance on "Good Hang with Amy Poehler," Michelle dropped what could arguably be the most relatable revelation in first lady history: The wholesome fact that she's a HGTV superfan. "My version of golf to Barack, because he's got golf on all the time — he says, 'It's my background noise' — so my version of that is HGTV," she explained to Poehler, per People magazine. Specifically, Michelle loves to catch "House Hunters."

Watching golf is certainly not among Barack Obama's annoying habits that Michelle has publicly put on blast, but this actually establishes that the Obamas negotiate screen time like the rest of us, and her preference is watching couples and families tour different houses and debate which is better; a cultural phenomenon that's somehow convinced millions of viewers that nitpicking over paint colors and arguing about closet space is actually entertainment. If the woman who spent eight years in the White House can binge that unapologetically, then so can we.