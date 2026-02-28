Justin Bieber Can Never Outrun The Hair Transplant Allegations

The 2026 Grammy Awards gave us some disastrous outfits, but in the case of Justin Bieber, it was his hair (or lack thereof) that had people talking. Bieber showed up to the event with his hair short and cropped, a far cry from the mop-haired tween who first came onto the music scene in the late 2000s. Some think that Bieber's transformation isn't just a simple haircut, either, and that there are signs the singer has had a hair transplant.

Getting a hair transplant involves moving hair follicles to fill in a bald spot or a receding hairline; as such, one of the telltale signs of a transplant is new hair growth in these areas. If you zoom in on Bieber's hairline from the Grammys, you can see a faint line of what would appear to be new growth. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said of Bieber's look, "I can recognize a poorly done hair transplant from a mile away."

Amy Sussman/Getty

Even Ryanair, the Dublin-based budget airline, got in on it. Their now-deleted post on X read, "should've gone to Turkey," via Complex. Turkey has become a hot spot for hair transplants, having developed a massive infrastructure of affordable clinics and skilled doctors over recent years. All the speculation Bieber's received could help explain why Bieber wears so many hats.