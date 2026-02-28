Justin Bieber Can Never Outrun The Hair Transplant Allegations
The 2026 Grammy Awards gave us some disastrous outfits, but in the case of Justin Bieber, it was his hair (or lack thereof) that had people talking. Bieber showed up to the event with his hair short and cropped, a far cry from the mop-haired tween who first came onto the music scene in the late 2000s. Some think that Bieber's transformation isn't just a simple haircut, either, and that there are signs the singer has had a hair transplant.
Getting a hair transplant involves moving hair follicles to fill in a bald spot or a receding hairline; as such, one of the telltale signs of a transplant is new hair growth in these areas. If you zoom in on Bieber's hairline from the Grammys, you can see a faint line of what would appear to be new growth. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said of Bieber's look, "I can recognize a poorly done hair transplant from a mile away."
Even Ryanair, the Dublin-based budget airline, got in on it. Their now-deleted post on X read, "should've gone to Turkey," via Complex. Turkey has become a hot spot for hair transplants, having developed a massive infrastructure of affordable clinics and skilled doctors over recent years. All the speculation Bieber's received could help explain why Bieber wears so many hats.
Justin Bieber's hairline has changed over the years
Justin Bieber has been growing up in the public eye for years, so it's pretty easy to track changes to his hair based on photos. For just one example, his current hairline seems like a far cry from the very detailed look he shared of his hair tied back on Instagram in 2021. As one commenter wrote (without punctuation), "Receding hair line glad there was a hair transplant done."
People have theorized for years about Bieber's hairline. Dr. Jim Harris of RESTORE Hair Transplant & Restoration made a video about Bieber's changing look in 2023, theorizing that Bieber may have been trying to hide a receding hairline with his hairstyles back in 2022. By 2023, he claimed to see clear signs that Bieber had addressed his receding hairline with some kind of surgery.
A photo of Bieber at the beach in 2025 shared on X spurred renewed speculation online that Bieber had a bald spot. Perhaps the online mockery he received was the catalyst that had him looking into a hair transplant? He'd hardly be the first celebrity to do so without telling anyone. It's a wide-ranging list; Elon Musk has had a rumored hair transplant, as have Bradley Cooper and Gordon Ramsey.