Elon Musk Isn't Escaping The Hair Transplant Rumors In These Pics

While Elon Musk has been open about using weight loss medication, he has never confirmed or denied getting a hair transplant. And while there is no doubting that Musk has had haircuts that are even weirder than Donald Trump's, there has never been definitive proof that the richest man in the world ever actually had a procedure done to reverse hair loss. But these images shared on X showcasing the scars that go across his head aren't going to put an end to the rumors. Posters on the site Musk owns were quick to take the billionaire to task, saying, "Did Elon get in a fight with a Flowbee?" and "Doesn't he rail against gender affirming care?"

Yikes....you'd think the richest guy in the world would have the best surgeons https://t.co/c7h59ikAzq — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 2, 2026

Dr. Michael May of the award-winning Wimpole Clinic broke down what procedures Musk likely went through. Dr. May, who has 25 years of experience in the field of hair transplant surgery, believes that Musk had Follicular Unit Transplantation surgery, which was the most common procedure in the 2000s. This would explain the scars going across the back of his head, which are common with FUT. The doctor goes on to speculate that the SpaceX owner needed upwards of 5,500 grafts across multiple procedures, costing between $20,000 and $30,000 if it was done in the US.