Elon Musk Isn't Escaping The Hair Transplant Rumors In These Pics
While Elon Musk has been open about using weight loss medication, he has never confirmed or denied getting a hair transplant. And while there is no doubting that Musk has had haircuts that are even weirder than Donald Trump's, there has never been definitive proof that the richest man in the world ever actually had a procedure done to reverse hair loss. But these images shared on X showcasing the scars that go across his head aren't going to put an end to the rumors. Posters on the site Musk owns were quick to take the billionaire to task, saying, "Did Elon get in a fight with a Flowbee?" and "Doesn't he rail against gender affirming care?"
Dr. Michael May of the award-winning Wimpole Clinic broke down what procedures Musk likely went through. Dr. May, who has 25 years of experience in the field of hair transplant surgery, believes that Musk had Follicular Unit Transplantation surgery, which was the most common procedure in the 2000s. This would explain the scars going across the back of his head, which are common with FUT. The doctor goes on to speculate that the SpaceX owner needed upwards of 5,500 grafts across multiple procedures, costing between $20,000 and $30,000 if it was done in the US.
Elon Musk is supportive of plastic surgery, unless he isn't
Elon Musk has shown his support for plastic surgery in the past. When a user on X jokingly posted that they were considering getting Botox, Musk was quick to jump into the conversation and say, "Plastic surgery (done right) is awesome. Technology ftw." But it seems that Musk does have a plastic surgery line. When his ex Grimes posted on X that she was thinking of getting "elf ears," Musk responded, "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside."
Musk has been vocal about his stance against gender-affirming care, calling it "child mutilation" in an interview (via The Advocate). In the same interview, Musk talks about his daughter Vivian, who is transgender, claiming that she was "killed by the woke mind virus" while refusing to call her by her chosen name. Musk has also used X to discuss his feelings on gender-affirming care, saying, "We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option." Users were quick to point out the possible gender-affirming care Musk has gone through by posting old photos of him before his apparent hair transplant. Others were more to the point, posting responses like, "Your wife isn't coming back."