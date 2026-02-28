Before And After Pics Prove Kaley Cuoco's Nose Job Changed Her Entire Look

Witnessing the transformation of Kaley Cuoco from her "The Big Bang Theory" days into a major Hollywood producer has been a heck of a journey, and those who pay even closer attention to the actor realize that her changes aren't limited to the roles she plays. For Cuoco, one of the biggest changes she went through was the nose job she decided to have. It might not seem like a huge shift, but when you put before-and-after images side by side, you can get a sense of how Cuoco might have felt after the surgery.

In 2016, Cuoco was quite adamant when she talked about her own cosmetic procedures. She told Women's Health (via Today): "Years ago I had my nose done. And my boobs — best thing I ever did. Recently, I had a filler in a line in my neck (that) I've had since I was 12 ... As much as you want to love your inner self... I'm sorry, you also want to look good. I don't think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that's amazing."

DFree/Shutterstock & Lester Cohen/Getty

As you can see in the photos, Cuoco kept the shape of her nose more or less the same, but narrowed the size of the bridge. She also pulled the tip up, which is one of the changes that makes the biggest difference on her face.