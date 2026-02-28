Before And After Pics Prove Kaley Cuoco's Nose Job Changed Her Entire Look
Witnessing the transformation of Kaley Cuoco from her "The Big Bang Theory" days into a major Hollywood producer has been a heck of a journey, and those who pay even closer attention to the actor realize that her changes aren't limited to the roles she plays. For Cuoco, one of the biggest changes she went through was the nose job she decided to have. It might not seem like a huge shift, but when you put before-and-after images side by side, you can get a sense of how Cuoco might have felt after the surgery.
In 2016, Cuoco was quite adamant when she talked about her own cosmetic procedures. She told Women's Health (via Today): "Years ago I had my nose done. And my boobs — best thing I ever did. Recently, I had a filler in a line in my neck (that) I've had since I was 12 ... As much as you want to love your inner self... I'm sorry, you also want to look good. I don't think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that's amazing."
As you can see in the photos, Cuoco kept the shape of her nose more or less the same, but narrowed the size of the bridge. She also pulled the tip up, which is one of the changes that makes the biggest difference on her face.
Kaley Cuoco is happy to go under the knife
While Kaley Cuoco champions her own procedures, the actor doesn't neglect the fact that you need to have a solid exercise and eating routine. She also told Women's Health: "I'm not 21 anymore. It used to be so easy; I didn't have to do as much ... Now, it's part of my day — working out is part of my day, eating right is part of my day." Cuoco revealed that she's tried Yoga, Pilates, running, and everything in the book until she found something she really liked and stuck with it.
During her appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast with Amanda Hirsch, she admitted she loves Botox but learned the hard way not to overdo it. She commented that she was still in "The Big Bang Theory" when she got her first injections and that it was hard to work because her face wouldn't move, which is critical to landing jokes in a sitcom. She went on to reveal that now she gets Botox in the sides of her eyes and on her neck.
Cuoco has been open about other procedures as well. She had already hinted that getting breast implants was an important turning point in her life. In 2014, she told Redbook that she "always felt ill-proportioned" and like she had no boobs at all, so the implants were the only thing that helped her feel more confident.