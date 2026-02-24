The Tragedy Of Martin Short's Personal Life Just Keeps Getting Sadder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For a man who has brought smiles to so many faces for decades, beloved actor Martin Short has gone through some very unhappy times in his life. The comedic icon has made people laugh for more than half a century, from his early years on "SCTV" to the more recent and beloved show "Only Murders in the Building." The actor even has fine dramatic chops, as he proved in an episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

Short turned 75 in 2025, but he was young when he first dealt with tragedy, and things have been far from smooth sailing ever since. For his many fans, it may be surprising to find out that someone whose career has brought so much joy could be dealing with so much behind the scenes. As such, Short's life proves that we never really know what someone is going through behind closed doors.

Nonetheless, the tragedies Short has experienced throughout his life haven't stopped him from finding joy. In 2024, the Emmy winner told The Hollywood Reporter, "All I know is that you only know your own life. At 20, I knew things about life and death and tragedy and loss that none of my friends knew about. I don't know why this didn't screw me up." According to him, "The only thing I can think of is that these kind of life stresses either empower you or defeat you."