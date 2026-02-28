Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Make Her Cosmetic Tweaks So Obvious
Megan Fox is one of the few celebrities to offer a refreshingly honest answer when it comes to plastic surgery, but even that hasn't stopped the internet from putting her changes under the microscope. For years, the public has scrutinized every little detail about the star we first fell for in Michael Bay's "Transformers" all the way back in 2007. People are so fascinated with Megan Fox's stunning transformation that she frequently trends on Google due to searches involving her rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and fillers.
That fascination has only become more pronounced since she basically handed the internet a receipts folder on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast by listing every cosmetic procedure she's undergone — all but one, apparently, but we'll get to that later. Looking at side-by-side photos of Fox from 2008 and 2023, it's hard not to do a double-take. In fact, you don't need much editorial assistance to realize Fox looks almost like a different person.
It's clear to see that Fox's nose has become noticeably narrower and refined, while her lips have gone from being naturally full to aggressively plump. Her cheeks are definitely sitting higher, and her skin has that smooth quality that good genes could never hope to account for. There's no denying that her jawline and the natural outline of her face are much sharper, either.
Fox has repeatedly been dubbed one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood, so it's a sad irony to know that she's struggled so much with her body image, having once admitted to Sports Illustrated, "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body." So, maybe it tracks that when Fox finally decided to address the years of speculation, she didn't tiptoe around. Instead, she sat down to do what few people in showbiz ever do: tell the truth, or at least the annotated version.
Megan Fox is candid about her cosmetic procedures, but there's one she's still gatekeeping
In three years, Megan Fox went from a startling confession about her self-image to volunteering the list of her cosmetic operations on "Call Her Daddy," which is a remarkable arc of self-reclamation, no matter what the unsolicited critics say. "I'm just going to go through all the things that I've done," she said, and the list was rather extensive. Fox has had three breast augmentations, starting when she was between 21 and 22. Round two came after breastfeeding three kids, and the third one was a corrective measure, because insufficient body fat apparently meant that her implants were always visibly rippling.
Fox also had a rhinoplasty in her early 20s, though, despite the consensus, she's only done it once. She even admitted to using Botox and fillers, which is a notable reversal from years of deflection, including a coy quote to Allure that "you can clearly see that my lips are my lips."
Lastly, Fox stated that she's done every laser treatment that exists. However, what she hasn't done is equally as interesting. Fox has not undergone a facelift, brow lift, or buccal fat removal, but maintained that there's one mystery procedure she's actively "gatekeeping" because, well, she doesn't want to share.
What could it be? Board-certified surgeon Dr. Jennifer Emmett pointed to Fox's sharper jawline and cheeks as consistent with jawline fillers, while New York facial surgery specialist Dr. Joel Kopelman has noted that her eye area looks notably more lifted compared to earlier photos, which is the calling card of a blepharoplasty. Since Fox isn't telling, the internet is just going to have to keep doing what it does best, and something tells us the actor no longer minds.