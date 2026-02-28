Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Make Her Cosmetic Tweaks So Obvious

Megan Fox is one of the few celebrities to offer a refreshingly honest answer when it comes to plastic surgery, but even that hasn't stopped the internet from putting her changes under the microscope. For years, the public has scrutinized every little detail about the star we first fell for in Michael Bay's "Transformers" all the way back in 2007. People are so fascinated with Megan Fox's stunning transformation that she frequently trends on Google due to searches involving her rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and fillers.

That fascination has only become more pronounced since she basically handed the internet a receipts folder on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast by listing every cosmetic procedure she's undergone — all but one, apparently, but we'll get to that later. Looking at side-by-side photos of Fox from 2008 and 2023, it's hard not to do a double-take. In fact, you don't need much editorial assistance to realize Fox looks almost like a different person.

Presley Ann/Getty & s_bukley/Shutterstock

It's clear to see that Fox's nose has become noticeably narrower and refined, while her lips have gone from being naturally full to aggressively plump. Her cheeks are definitely sitting higher, and her skin has that smooth quality that good genes could never hope to account for. There's no denying that her jawline and the natural outline of her face are much sharper, either.

Fox has repeatedly been dubbed one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood, so it's a sad irony to know that she's struggled so much with her body image, having once admitted to Sports Illustrated, "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body." So, maybe it tracks that when Fox finally decided to address the years of speculation, she didn't tiptoe around. Instead, she sat down to do what few people in showbiz ever do: tell the truth, or at least the annotated version.