American Idol Contestants With Incredibly Tragic Backstories
"American Idol" is more than just a singing competition, something that has become evident through the show's evolution. While some "American Idol" winners haven't found success like expected, others have completely blossomed from undiscovered talent to award-winning musicians, actors, and more. Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson's stunning transformation is a prime example of the doors this popular series can open for people when given a chance.
"American Idol" loves to showcase a good voice, though the competition tends to devote a lot of time to contestants' personal lives. If a prospective singer has had something traumatic happen to them, those working behind the scenes want to know all about it to boost their visibility, make them memorable, and increase ratings. These "American Idol" hopefuls featured over the years may have had angelic voices, but their backstories were anything but rainbows and butterflies.
Season 4: Anthony Fedorov
"American Idol" Season 4 introduced the world to some unforgettable talent, including Anthony Fedorov, who was born in Ukraine and auditioned with a rendition of Jon Secada's "Angel" when he was 19 years old. In his pre-audition interview (via YouTube), Fedorov revealed that as a child, he "couldn't breathe" and "to make a long story short, the doctors said I'd probably never speak again." Per Today, Fedorov had received several surgeries for a growth in his throat that, at one point, left him in a coma with a tracheotomy.
Fedorov was voted off "American Idol" Season 4 in May, 2005, leaving him in fourth place. Shortly after Fedorov's elimination, his brother, Denis, was diagnosed with sarcoma. Unfortunately, Denis died in 2006. In 2019, Fedorov released the song "Trust Me, I Know," in honor of his brother. "I wrote this song because I realized that I can't bury my pain and just pretend that it isn't there," Fedorov wrote on Facebook. "I LOVE YOU BROTHER ... I WILL DO MY BEST TO CARRY ON YOUR LEGACY."
Season 5: Elliott Yamin
"American Idol" Season 5 was a memorable year. The 2006 winner was Taylor Hicks, the runner-up was Katharine McPhee (the fifth wife of musician David Foster), and the contestant in third place was Elliott Yamin. Although his audition was not broadcast until 2009 on an episode of "American Idol Rewind," Yamin consistently wowed viewers with his passionate voice. However, something that people wouldn't know by looking at Yamin, is that he's 90% deaf in his right ear.
Yamin's hearing loss is from having small Eustachian tubes, as well as a culmination of multiple ear infections as a child and a ruptured eardrum at 13. On top of living with profound hearing loss, Yamin also has type 1 diabetes, which he was diagnosed with at 16. In September 2007, Yamin told Parade, "It was hard for me to adjust to treating my diabetes, but it was also hard to admit that I had it ... I was very angry. I was very upset." In March 2010, ABC News reported that Yamin was briefly stuck in Chile without medication or supplies after the country was struck by an 8.8 earthquake. He ultimately received help through the U.S. Embassy.
Season 5: Kellie Pickler
Country star Kellie Pickler has lived a tragic life. She was 19 years old when she auditioned for "American Idol" Season 5, and came sixth place in the competition. During her audition interview (via YouTube), Pickler revealed that her mother abandoned her when she was 2 years old. "You wonder why your mother didn't want anything to do with you," the singer said. In November 2006, Cynthia Morton spoke to the Wilmington Star-News and said that she left Pickler behind during a difficult time. "I'm not as bad as they say. I just made bad choices," Morton stated.
Pickler also mentioned her father during the same "American Idol" Season 5 segment, although in a similarly sad light. "My father's been in and out of prison pretty much my whole life. He's a drug user," Pickler said. Through tears, she continued, "It's hard to see someone that you care about, especially your own father, locked up in prison." A public obituary states that Clyde Raymond "Bo" Pickler Jr. died in September 2019. He was last arrested in October 2016.
Season 7: David Cook
David Cook won "American Idol" Season 7 in May 2008, when he was 25 years old. Throughout his time on the show, Cook frequently mentioned his brothers, Adam and Andrew — Andrew is also a singer. Roughly 10 years before Cook auditioned for "American Idol," Adam was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer. During the Top 7, Cook performed Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby," in dedication to Adam, who was in the audience. ABC News reported that Adam's family, friends, and hometown secured donations to make the $80,000 trip possible.
Adam died on May 2, 2009, a year after his brother's "American Idol" victory. The next day, Cook announced the news at Washington, D.C.'s 12th annual Race for Hope 5K. "I actually lost my brother yesterday to a brain tumor and I couldn't imagine being anywhere else right now," Cook said (via People). Upon hearing the news, Simon Cowell said in a statement to People, "I met Adam Cook a few times at 'American Idol.' He was an incredible guy, and right now my thoughts are with David and his family."
Season 7: Asia'h Epperson
Asia'h Epperson auditioned for "American Idol" Season 7 when she was just 18 years old. Epperson made it to Hollywood with her rendition of LeAnn Rimes' "How Do I Live?" but was eliminated during the Top 16, just before the live shows.
During her audition, Epperson shocked the judges when she admitted that her father died a couple of days prior. "I was calling my dad to tell him that I was on my way up here ... about 30 minutes later, my brother called me and told me about the car accident," Epperson said in her interview package (via YouTube).
Since her time on "American Idol," Epperson has found success as an accomplished musician and actor, starring in projects like "Straight Outta Compton" in 2015. In 2021, Epperson appeared on the cover of Compulsive Magazine and talked about her transformation from an "American Idol" hopeful to an accomplished double threat. "My faith and determination keep me grounded and motivates me every day," Epperson said. "It's inevitable that change happens. However, as long as your character does not change — that is what matters."
Season 7, 8, & 9: Angela Martin
Plenty of people have auditioned for "American Idol" more than once, although they're rarely featured on multiple seasons. Angela Martin was showcased on "American Idol" Seasons 7, 8, and 9, but never made it past Hollywood. In Season 7, Martin was eliminated days after her father died during the Hollywood rounds; he was allegedly killed by Martin's stepmother. Martin returned for Season 8 and made it to Hollywood again, but withdrew from the competition to settle a legal dispute.
For "American Idol" Season 9, Martin made it to Hollywood a third time with her cover of Mary J. Blige's "Just Fine," although she was eliminated before the Top 24. During her last audition, Martin mentioned that her daughter, then 10 years old, had Rett syndrome. Sadly, just before "American Idol" Season 9 premiered in January 2010, Martin's mother, Viola Brown Martin, was reported missing; she had last been seen on December 26, 2009. In December 2020, People reported that Angela Martin's mother had still not been found.
Season 8: Danny Gokey
Danny Gokey was the second runner-up on "American Idol" Season 8, finishing behind Adam Lambert, who lives a lavish life now, and eventual winner Kris Allen. His audition aired in January 2009, and although his cover of Marvin Gaye's "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" impressed the judges, it was his traumatic backstory that sent everyone reeling. Four weeks before his audition, Gokey's wife, Sophia Martinez, unexpectedly died during surgery. They were high school sweethearts who were together for 12 years. "I was so close to not trying out because of the grief," Gokey told "American Idol" producers (via YouTube). "But I really believe that people through me could see who my wife was."
After "American Idol," Gokey found love again and married Leyicet Peralta in 2011. "I know that God hand picked [Peralta] for me after walking through the unexpected loss of my first wife," Gokey wrote in a December 2024 Instagram post. "Through her He has showed me how much He loves me." Gokey and Peralta have four children, the youngest sharing a birthday with Martinez on August 16th.
Season 10: Chris Medina
Chris Medina, who is best known for the song "What Are Words," reached the Top 40 on "American Idol" Season 10 in early 2011. Medina's audition made waves online because of the unyielding dedication to his fiancée, Juliana Ramos, who was seriously injured in a car accident and left with permanent brain damage. After Medina sang for the judges, Ramos was taken into the room to meet everyone, including Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.
Although their love story captivated viewers, Medina and Ramos ultimately announced their split in 2014. Medina has been living in Norway with his partner, Silje Skylstad Gotaas, since 2015, and welcomed a child in 2017. In February 2019, Medina uploaded a short Facebook video of himself and Ramos to provide an update and address questions about Ramos' wellbeing. "Thank you to anyone who cares," Ramos said.
Season 10: James Durbin
Rock musician James Durbin made it to the Top 4 on "American Idol" Season 10 after failing to make it to Hollywood on "American Idol" Season 8. Durbin was 21 years old when he auditioned the second time around, and laid his traumatic childhood all out on the table in his full interview package.
Durbin's father, a musician in his own right, died from a drug overdose when he was 9. Then Durbin was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome and Tourette syndrome. "I always got made fun of, beat up," Durbin told producers (via YouTube). "I was just lost."
In January 2013, Durbin penned an article for CNN and discussed how he managed to overcome the painfully tremendous odds of his youth. At the time, Durbin credited his wife, Heidi, and their son, Hunter, as his driving forces; Hunter was born shortly before Durbin's "American Idol" Season 10 audition. The Durbins have been married since 2011 and welcomed their second child, Kinzee, in 2014.
Season 12: Kree Harrison
Kree Harrison, the runner-up of "American Idol" Season 12, lost both of her parents by the time she was 18 years old. In October 2001, when Harrison was 12, her father died in a plane crash, and in September 2009, her mother died in a car accident. Harrison's "American Idol" audition wasn't initially televised, but The Hollywood Reporter noted in 2013 that Harrison auditioned in Oklahoma City with an original song dedicated to her mother.
Both of Harrison's studio albums — "This Old Thing" (2016) and "Chosen Family Tree" (2020) — heavily reference her parents. In July 2016, Harrison told Taste of Country that one song about her mother, "Wanted It That Way," was especially hard to write. "It was still pretty fresh, the tragedy," Harrison said. For "Chosen Family Tree," Harrison spoke to The Boot in August 2020 and highlighted her cover of John Lennon's "Mother." "In a way, my story's very similar to the lyrics, and I've always felt connected to it," she said. "But selfishly, I think I was just ready to sing those words."
Season 20: Lady K
Kezia Istonia, professionally known as Lady K, made it to the Top 10 on "American Idol" Season 20. During her audition interview, Lady K talked about how her family suffered from homelessness, something that eventually led to the suicide of one of her brothers. "It was hard to decide if paying rent was going to come first because we need somewhere to live, or paying for a funeral because we don't have our brother anymore," Lady K detailed (via People).
Lady K covered Katy Perry's "Wide Awake" for her audition, a bold move with Perry sitting mere feet away — Perry was an "American Idol" judge between Season 16 and Season 22. Lady K's rendition left a clear emotional effect on Perry and the other judges, especially with the handwritten notes she left them afterward. Perry's card included the words: "The universe lined this moment up perfectly. Thanks for reminding me I'm a firework."
Season 21: Iam Tongi
Iam Tongi won "American Idol" Season 21 when he was just 18 years old, after originally failing to pass the audition phase on "American Idol" Season 20. A Pacific Islander from Hawaii, Tongi revealed a lot about his origins during his second audition.
Tongi explained that his family moved to Washington State because they were "priced out of paradise" (via YouTube). Tongi also told the judges that his father, Rodney, died a few months prior. Before his ultimate death from stage four kidney disease, Rodney was the person who taught Tongi music and helped cultivate his talent.
In November 2023, Tongi was interviewed by LDS Living and spoke about his "American Idol" journey, his father's death, and how important his faith was to him. Throughout the interview, Tongi made his love and appreciation for his father abundantly clear, with palpable emotion. "I know I have videos of me and my dad singing, but it's not the same," Tongi mentioned. "It doesn't feel the same and it doesn't sound the same."
Season 23: Freddie McClendon
Freddie McClendon may have been eliminated from "American Idol" Season 23 during the Hollywood Idol Arena (in which Carrie Underwood replaced Katy Perry as a judge), but his tear-jerking audition was unforgettable.
Freddie was 19 years old when he auditioned in front of the judges and performed an original song, "You Never Loved Him," which premiered in March 2025. Before he sang, Freddie explained that he wrote the song about his father, Davis McClendon, who was killed on May 7, 2023.
The death of Freddie's father was covered extensively in the media in 2023 and 2024 due to the questionable circumstances of his death. William "Bud" Ackerman Jr. was eventually convicted of Davis' murder in October 2024 and sentenced to 45 years in prison. In early March 2025, a few short weeks before Freddie made his "American Idol" debut, "48 Hours" covered the murder with the episode "The Hit-and-Run Homicide of Davis McClendon."
Season 23: John Foster
John Foster was 18 years old when he won over "American Idol" audiences with his undeniable talent and Louisiana country charm, but ended his time on Season 23 as the runner-up. For his Top 20 performance, Foster sang an original song, "Tell That Angel I Love Her." After Foster's critiques were said and done, he revealed a heartbreaking revelation: the song was written about his friends Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill, who died in a car crash on December 31, 2022.
Before the show continued, Foster pointed out Maggie's mother, Erin Martin, and her friend, in the audience. In April 2025, Martin spoke to WBRZ about the impact of Foster's performance and how his song perpetuated Maggie's legacy; the interview revealed that the girls were killed when a police officer ran a red light during a car chase. "For a minute, those millions of people were thinking about my child," Martin mused.
Season 24: Mor Ilderton
Before Mor Ilderton auditioned for "American Idol" Season 24, he was a contestant on "The Voice" Season 26, which aired in 2024. Ilderton dropped out of the competition before the Knockout Rounds with no clear explanation given. On "American Idol" and "The Voice," Ilderton's tragic backstory took stage alongside his strong vocals — Ilderton's mother was murdered when he was only 2 years old. "My dad ended my mom's life," Ilderton told the judges during his "American Idol" audition (via YouTube).
A public obituary for Ilderton's mother, Robin Renee Bailes Owsley-Ilderton, states that she died on October 9, 2005, age 35, leaving behind two sons, Ilderton and his brother, Tevin. In May 2015, the Charleston Gazette-Mail mentioned that Robin was "strangled in an act of domestic violence," although no additional information was provided. The identity of Ilderton's father is unknown, including whether he was ever charged and/or convicted of a crime.