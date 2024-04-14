Adam Lambert Lives A Lavish Life

With a love for performance and a constant desire to answer the call of the stage, singer Adam Lambert was simply born to entertain. However, after years of performing within the musical theater realm, Lambert decided that he wanted more and auditioned for a popular TV show that would quickly turn his passion into a flourishing career. "[I used] positive projection. You know, affirmation," he told Oprah Winfrey. "Really imagining what my life could be and what I really want out of it." Delivering not only powerful vocals, but a slew of edgy looks throughout season 8 of American Idol, it was not long before the world came to know and love the pop icon himself.

With a rise in fame came a number of stellar opportunities for Adam Lambert — one of which granted him the chance to pay tribute to the notorious Freddie Mercury. "The amazing thing is we didn't look for Adam," guitarist Brian May of Queen told People. "I often think, 'My God, how did this happen?' He is kind of a gift from God. ... The voice is extraordinary. There is no other voice in the universe like his voice."

This level of success not only led to an increase in notability for Lambert but blessed the singer with a hefty income so he could lead the life of luxury he always dreamed of. From wearing and shopping for designer clothing to performing for the royals themselves, Adam Lambert most definitely lives a lavish life.