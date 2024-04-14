Adam Lambert Lives A Lavish Life
With a love for performance and a constant desire to answer the call of the stage, singer Adam Lambert was simply born to entertain. However, after years of performing within the musical theater realm, Lambert decided that he wanted more and auditioned for a popular TV show that would quickly turn his passion into a flourishing career. "[I used] positive projection. You know, affirmation," he told Oprah Winfrey. "Really imagining what my life could be and what I really want out of it." Delivering not only powerful vocals, but a slew of edgy looks throughout season 8 of American Idol, it was not long before the world came to know and love the pop icon himself.
With a rise in fame came a number of stellar opportunities for Adam Lambert — one of which granted him the chance to pay tribute to the notorious Freddie Mercury. "The amazing thing is we didn't look for Adam," guitarist Brian May of Queen told People. "I often think, 'My God, how did this happen?' He is kind of a gift from God. ... The voice is extraordinary. There is no other voice in the universe like his voice."
This level of success not only led to an increase in notability for Lambert but blessed the singer with a hefty income so he could lead the life of luxury he always dreamed of. From wearing and shopping for designer clothing to performing for the royals themselves, Adam Lambert most definitely lives a lavish life.
His LA home is drool-worthy
When Adam Lambert purchased his Los Angeles home back in 2018, he moved into a space that is perfect for both hosting and hunkering down alike. The 4,739-square-foot estate, which Lambert acquired for $6.5 million, houses a number of cozy spaces but also includes many areas fit for a star of Lambert's caliber.
In the yard, guests of the singer can be treated to an outdoor spa experience, followed by a dip in the infinity pool or a moment of relaxation in one of the home's many lounge areas. Better yet, the estate encompasses its very own home theater, giving at-home movie nights an incredibly authentic feeling.
While all five bedrooms and five bathrooms are just as stunning as the next, it is the primary suite and ensuite bathroom that really give reason for jaws to be dropped. The primary suite, which is already quite spacious to begin with, comes complete with a sliding glass wall, making the room feel as if it is larger than life itself. The door leads out to a private balcony and seating area, which overlooks the City of Angels in its most glorious form. In addition to the singer's luxurious bedroom, the ensuite is a perfect place for Lambert to rejuvenate after a long string of shows. Featuring two showers, a soaking tub, and its very own balcony as well, the ensuite is fit to provide hours of zen and relaxation.
He performed with Queen at Buckingham Palace
June 2022 marked Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year of service to the throne, and the monarch decided to celebrate in a way nothing short of extravagant. Though the Platinum Jubilee was filled with a number of notable activities and events already, it was the Platinum Party at the Palace that really stole the show that weekend. On June 4, Adam Lambert took to the stage with Queen and serenaded the crowd with the band's most popular hits on a stage in front of Buckingham Palace. The performance was viewed by over 22,000 individuals at the venue itself and was also broadcast live by the BBC.
Lambert and Queen were the first in line to perform at the event, kicking off the show with the punchy tune "We Will Rock You." The beginning beat was actually introduced by Queen Elizabeth herself, who was seen tapping on a teacup in a prerecorded video alongside Paddington Bear. The rest of the set included songs such as "Don't Stop Me Now" and "We Are The Champions," which Lambert belted out while dressed in an ever-so-glamorous black and gold coat.
According to the Independent, Princess Charlotte and Prince George really seemed to enjoy the performance, as the two were seen waving flags throughout the entire segment. Following Lambert and Queen's set were a number of notable names within the music industry, including Sir Elton John and Diana Ross, just to name a few.
He met the royal family at a carol concert
In addition to performing at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II, Adam Lambert performed at yet another royal event during the holiday season. In December 2023, the star was invited to Westminster Abbey to sing at Princess Catherine's Together at Christmas carol concert, where he sang the tune "The Christmas Song" with British artist Beverley Knight. "I had the honor of meeting Catherine, Princess of Wales," Lambert told People. "She invited the performers she wanted to see at the service, and it was lovely to visit with her before we performed." The singer went on to explain that this was more "up close and personal" compared to performing for the queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Visiting Westminster Abbey itself was also a dream come true for Adam Lambert, for the venue was one that he had seen on television so many times before. "I've always loved history and old architecture, and this is sort of my sweet spot," Lambert told the outlet. "I was able to walk around a little bit after my rehearsal and just kind of take a little self-guided tour of some of the areas inside at the Abbey and it's just breathtaking, and the amount of history in here is nuts." Although standing within the grand church in person was most definitely unreal for the singer, Lambert recalls the environment actually bringing him a sense of calm.
He bought a $400,000 sports car
With his Los Angeles home giving off major rockstar vibes to all who pass by, it is no surprise that Adam Lambert chose a car just as stylish to park in the driveway. "I just got a new car ... so I'm really excited," the singer teased on "2DayFM Breakfast with Grant, Ed & Ash" back in 2019. Lambert then went on to spill the details of his recent vehicle purchase: a brand new Aston Martin DB11 Volante valued at $400,000. The car's sheer power, sleek exterior, and comfortable seating made it a fan favorite upon its release, and it was most definitely a fabulous choice for a glamorous star like Lambert. "It is really fun to drive," the singer gushed to the show's hosts (via Daily Mail). "It's a convertible."
Fast forward to May 2023, Aston Martin celebrated the debut of its newest sports car, the DB12. Held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival, the vehicle most definitely made a show-stopping first impression. Not only that but since the release of the DB12 coincided with the luxe brand's 110th anniversary, 110 notable names were invited to join in on the festivities. Among these stars was none other than singer Adam Lambert, the proud owner of an Aston Martin of his very own. As for the other stars present, Lambert celebrated alongside Queen Latifa, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Winnie Harlow, to name a few.
He dropped five figures on a jacket
Adam Lambert's wardrobe is one made up of unique and extravagant pieces, making him the perfect artist to pay tribute to the late Freddie Mercury. "I spend way too much on clothing and fashion," Lambert admitted to GQ. "I've recently gotten so heavily into online shopping. It's dangerous!" While the star owns many showstopping pieces from a variety of designer brands, it is those with exceptional tailoring that Lambert favors most. "I love a Dolce & Gabbana suit because it fits off the rack really well," he explained. "I like Marc Jacobs, a lot of the new Gucci, I love McQueen's tailoring."
Yet there is one item in Adam Lambert's closet that really takes the cake: a $12,000 Givency blue jacket with black, shimmery accents. "The jacket that I wore on the Oscar performance with Queen this year was really crazy, and I bought it. It was pricey," the artist revealed on "2DayFM Breakfast with Grant, Ed & Ash" (via Daily Mail). Luckily, Lambert is not one to just wear something once. 'I've broken the [fashion] rule plenty of times," he revealed.
He wore sneakers worth over $1K
In addition to his fun and daring collection of expensive clothing items, Adam Lambert owns some pretty cool footwear as well. "I love shoes," Lambert said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "Shoes really keep me on track." The more unique and more exaggerated the shoe, the more Lambert loves it — regardless of whether or not he can actually walk in the pair. "I really like the most extreme as I can possibly find," Lambert went on to explain to Clarkson, sharing a pair of silver and black platform boots he'd recently purchased.
Perhaps one of Adam Lambert's most fashionable footwear finds, however, was a pair of Vetements sneakers that he rocked in July 2023. The star stepped out in the silver shoes for Kate Beckinsale's 50th birthday party, a style that cost him approximately $1,500. The metallic leather shoes came complete with a 3-inch platform, giving the star some extra height to match his larger-than-life persona. Silver hardware and black laces really accentuated the stylishness of the sneaker, giving the pair a very edgy yet sophisticated look. In addition to Vetements, Lambert enjoys rocking the footwear creations of Christian Louboutin and Rick Owens, plus other luxury labels. When it comes to sneakers, however, the singer enjoys wearing niche brands such as T.U.K. Footwear and Giuseppe Zanotti.
He makes time for luxurious trips
With one of his first jobs being that of a professional singer on a cruise ship, Adam Lambert is definitely no stranger to traveling outside of the country. "It was a full international tour, so I got to see a lot of places at a young age," the artist told Helen Whitaker of High Life. "It was very educational, both from a professional point of view and in seeing the world." Since then, Lambert has visited a number of destinations where he can kick back and relax, his favorite being those that provide the full tropical experience.
Whether in Tulum or Curacao, the singer looks for just as many opportunities to explore as he does to unwind. "I like to relax and, if we're in the island type of environment, I might rent a kayak for the afternoon or go snorkeling," Lambert revealed. In the same interview, Adam Lambert spoke about a recent trip he made to the Maldives, where he performed at a private wedding in the beautiful country. The star told Helen Whitaker that it was actually his first time visiting this particular destination and that he really enjoyed the balance of work and down time he experienced on the trip. "Those are the best types of professional opportunities — when you can build in a little free time around work. That's my favorite."
He opened a bar in West Hollywood with Roger Taylor
If Adam Lambert's collaboration with Queen wasn't iconic enough, the singer teamed up with one of his band members to open their very own bar. On November 17, 2023, Lambert and drummer Roger Taylor opened the doors to The Wild, a brand new LGBTQ+ bar and club located in West Hollywood. With low lighting, plenty of greenery, and an overall tropical vibe, The Wild was designed to emulate the lush jungles of Tulum, Mexico. Serving up decadent drinks and mouth-watering bites in an atmosphere that is entirely accepting, the bar urges guests to come on in and let loose.
The venue's idea came to life with the help of Sarina Taylor, Bryan Patrick Franklin, Michael Solis, in addition Lambert and Taylor. "We are thrilled to be partnering on this exciting new venture," the group told Los Angeles Magazine.
Prior to its official opening day, The Wild hosted its very own VIP party, inviting the family and friends of the five visionaries. Celebs like Colton Haynes, Violet Chachki, Julian Morris, and Chris Colfer also attended the enchanting event, dancing to music by DJ Mike Taylor while sipping on specialty cocktails. The entrance to the bar was even walled off during the duration of the event to really provide guests with a private, VIP experience.