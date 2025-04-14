Carrie Underwood Can't Measure Up To Katy Perry As An American Idol Judge
Although Carrie Underwood almost didn't compete on "American Idol," she ended up winning Season 4. But her skills on the stage aren't translating well into her role as judge. The "Before He Cheats" hitmaker replaced Katy Perry as a judge in the reality competition show's 23rd season, and many fans boycotted the change.
On a January 2025 Instagram post on the "American Idol" page promoting Underwood's Hulu concert special, "Carrie Underwood's Reflection," many fans of the show expressed that they wouldn't be watching Season 23 unless Underwood stepped down. "@americanidol she's replaceable and the sooner the better," someone commented, while another wrote: "I was actually excited to watch this... then you made a choice I can't look past." The choice they, and many other commenters, referenced was Underwood's decision to perform at President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration (which was a total disaster behind the scenes). Though the musician has never publicly affiliated herself with any political party, many Instagram users are associating that move with supporting the Republican politician.
While fans demand a replacement judge for Underwood, the singer was reportedly not the show's first choice, either. An insider with ABC told Life & Style in August 2024 that Miley Cyrus was their original pick to replace Perry, but the network couldn't offer the pop star an exceptionally high salary, like what they were paying Perry. According to a source who spoke with The U.S. Sun, Perry made $25 million per season, while Underwood only makes $10-12 million in her current role as judge.
Fans think Carrie Underwood won't complement the trio judge panel
Viewers of Season 23 predicted a short run on "American Idol" for Carrie Underwood — compared to Katy Perry's seven-season stretch — and took note of Underwood's chemistry with judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryant. A moment from the season was posted on Instagram, when Underwood told a contestant, "You need to go and watch some of your favorite performers because I still do that." When Bryant joked, "You watch me?" Underwood quipped, "I watch Lionel," to which Richie responded with: "God bless you, Carrie."
Many "American Idol" followers are fond of the panel, while others say the trio doesn't mesh as well as Bryant, Richie, and Perry. One commenter wrote: "Katy had better chemistry with the Lionel and Luke. Carrie's ok but I don't think she'll judge for as long as Katy did." Another asserted: "@lionelrichie is the only judge I like on this current panel. I miss @katyperry."
Unfortunately for Perry lovers, it looks like the "Dark Horse" singer has no plans to come back any time soon. She revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that she was leaving the singing competition show in 2024. "I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat," she said.