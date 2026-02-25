Melania Trump's Lazy 2026 SOTU 'Fit Proves She's Back To Her Old Ways (Not Caring At All)
First lady Melania Trump reportedly stays away from the White House as much as possible. Still, she had to make her way to D.C. for State of the Union night. Just ahead of Donald Trump's big address, the official Office of the First Lady account on X shared a video of Melania greeting guests arriving at the U.S. Capitol Building. But while she may have fulfilled her first lady duties for the evening, she apparently didn't care enough to dress to impress.
First Lady Melania Trump welcomes State of the Union Guests to the White House pic.twitter.com/NUibPeLWY4
— Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) February 25, 2026
Melania wore some seriously bad outfits in 2025, and in her defense, her State of the Union ensemble didn't hold a candle to those fashion flops. The problem wasn't aligned with some of what we saw from her last year. There were no big hats obscuring her eyes and no bizarre color combinations. Instead, there was basically nothing to write home about. Melania has been known to sport a boring outfit before. And, after a year of basically rocking a cartoon villain wardrobe, it seems she's back to her bland, boring, totally "blah" roots.
This black suit was a total bore
Melania Trump was given a standing ovation when her husband took the podium for his State of the Union address. If it was based on the merit of her outfit, though, we're not even sure she would have gotten a measly clap out of Mike Johnson. Melania sported a plain black pantsuit. She styled it with a white button-down shirt and a black belt. Sure — an outfit like this isn't likely to make a worst-dressed list; it's definitely playing it safe. Still, for an event that her husband clearly viewed as celebratory, it would have been nicer to see her sporting something a bit more interesting.
We're less than two months into 2026, so it's no surprise that we haven't seen much of Melania yet this year. Interestingly, though, earlier this month, she met with former American-Israeli hostages for a Fox News interview wearing what seemed to be the exact same outfit. This ensemble is so unremarkable that most people likely wouldn't have clocked it as an outfit repeat. Yet, it has us wondering: Is this rather somber-looking suit situation her new 2026 uniform? And, if so, what exactly has her so bored this year?