Melania Trump's Lazy 2026 SOTU 'Fit Proves She's Back To Her Old Ways (Not Caring At All)

First lady Melania Trump reportedly stays away from the White House as much as possible. Still, she had to make her way to D.C. for State of the Union night. Just ahead of Donald Trump's big address, the official Office of the First Lady account on X shared a video of Melania greeting guests arriving at the U.S. Capitol Building. But while she may have fulfilled her first lady duties for the evening, she apparently didn't care enough to dress to impress.

First Lady Melania Trump welcomes State of the Union Guests to the White House pic.twitter.com/NUibPeLWY4 — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) February 25, 2026

Melania wore some seriously bad outfits in 2025, and in her defense, her State of the Union ensemble didn't hold a candle to those fashion flops. The problem wasn't aligned with some of what we saw from her last year. There were no big hats obscuring her eyes and no bizarre color combinations. Instead, there was basically nothing to write home about. Melania has been known to sport a boring outfit before. And, after a year of basically rocking a cartoon villain wardrobe, it seems she's back to her bland, boring, totally "blah" roots.