Melania Trump's Most Boring Outfits Yet

Melania Trump usually gets a lot of attention for her fashion. The first lady isn't afraid to push the envelope when it comes to wardrobe choices, for better or worse. During a 2025 state visit to the U.K., all eyes were on Melania Trump for all the wrong reasons. Her choice of hat — that infamous purple disk — was confounding to many. This is frequently the case for Melania as whatever she wears tends to spark a lot of debate. On the same visit, the first lady wore a yellow dress with a belt that sparked the "blue and gold dress" argument all over again. But it wasn't just the belt; Melania's yellow state dinner dress was so awful, we almost missed Donald Trump's ghastly makeup fail.

Typically, Melania Trump's wardrobe garners attention for her outrageous fashion choices. In other instances (or simultaneously), the first lady stirs the pot for the high price of her outfits. The common denominator is that it's usually some form of excess that makes Melania's clothes worth talking about. So it's slightly unusual for her to get roasted for boring outfits. The truth is, Melania has worn a long list of dull, uninspiring fashion pieces over the years that seem out of step with her bold style. Maybe she was having a bad day or simply trying to fly under the radar. Whatever the case, the first lady has stepped out in more than her fair share of monotonous outfits.