Jonah Hill's Face Looks Totally Different After His Major Weight-Loss Transformation

For some of us, Jonah Hill will forever be linked with one of his most iconic roles, as high school senior Seth in the 2007 buddy comedy "Superbad." Ever since that breakout role, Hill was typecast as the funny chubby guy in several movies. But even though that's the mental image we have of the two-time Oscar nominee , Hill has dropped a lot of weight over the past few years. (Check out what the cast of "Superbad" looks like today.)

One reason audiences may not be aware of how much Hill has slimmed down is that the actor has been in only a few movies since 2018's "Don't Worry He Won't Get Far on Foot." Aside from that, Hill's biggest roles were in 2021's "Don't Look Up" and 2023's "You People." In 2026, Hill ended his three-year film hiatus by directing and starring in the upcoming Apple Studios dark comedy "Outcome," alongside Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer.

Matt Winkelmeyer & Barry King/Getty & undefined

In a photo from a press day event at which the "Outcome" cast members were present, Hill's face transformation was obvious. Even though his weight fluctuated noticeably as he worked to shed the pounds, his face pretty much stayed that familiar round shape. The photo, however, reveals that he has lost his double chin and gained a much more defined bone structure. Also drawing attention to his face are the large cherry red eyeglass frames.