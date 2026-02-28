Jonah Hill's Face Looks Totally Different After His Major Weight-Loss Transformation
For some of us, Jonah Hill will forever be linked with one of his most iconic roles, as high school senior Seth in the 2007 buddy comedy "Superbad." Ever since that breakout role, Hill was typecast as the funny chubby guy in several movies. But even though that's the mental image we have of the two-time Oscar nominee , Hill has dropped a lot of weight over the past few years. (Check out what the cast of "Superbad" looks like today.)
One reason audiences may not be aware of how much Hill has slimmed down is that the actor has been in only a few movies since 2018's "Don't Worry He Won't Get Far on Foot." Aside from that, Hill's biggest roles were in 2021's "Don't Look Up" and 2023's "You People." In 2026, Hill ended his three-year film hiatus by directing and starring in the upcoming Apple Studios dark comedy "Outcome," alongside Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer.
In a photo from a press day event at which the "Outcome" cast members were present, Hill's face transformation was obvious. Even though his weight fluctuated noticeably as he worked to shed the pounds, his face pretty much stayed that familiar round shape. The photo, however, reveals that he has lost his double chin and gained a much more defined bone structure. Also drawing attention to his face are the large cherry red eyeglass frames.
Jonah Hill is open about his weight-loss journey
Jonah Hill has spoken openly about his weight and how being a Hollywood star affected how he saw himself. In his 2022 Netflix documentary "Stutz," he said (per People): "The media kept being really brutal about my weight. It was just kind of free game for anyone to sort of hit my sore spot. It made me so defensive — like almost anticipating someone saying something mean. I'd be so angry." And a year earlier, Hill made a powerful statement about body acceptance.
But he also realizes that body acceptance doesn't mean shunning a healthy lifestyle. In 2011 the actor revealed he had lost 40 pounds after adhering to a strict diet and exercise regimen. In a 2021 interview with GQ, Hill said he started to practice jiujitsu and surfing and indicated that these activities may have kept him out of the public eye. "I still write and direct and get all my projects in order and stuff. But then I also surf every day. I make myself surf every day. I don't know if dropping out is kind of the accurate word, but I kind of dropped out a little bit. I still love my creativity and my work. But I definitely live a very quiet lifestyle."
Jonah Hill is among the examples of the 13 most extreme cases of "Ozempic face" in Hollywood, but he insists that his weight loss was the result of old-school dieting and exercise advice he received from a nutritionist and Channing Tatum. The results show that the method clearly worked well for the popular star.