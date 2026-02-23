The 13 Most Extreme Cases Of 'Ozempic Face' In Hollywood
"Ozempic face" has taken over Hollywood. The term applies to a changing face that has altered due to a weight-loss drug — the most common being Ozempic, but others like Wegovy, Rybelsus, and Mounjaro also dominate the market. These drugs create a more hollowed-out appearance and can cause skin to appear saggy. People with "Ozempic face" typically have more sunken-in eyes and looser skin around the jawline, while wrinkles can often become more pronounced. Lips also appear thinner, and cheeks, especially, look gaunt.
Of course, some of these side effects are natural with weight loss as fat loss impacts the face just as much as it does elsewhere on the body, and so faces do often appear more sculpted. However, the reason why it's so pronounced with weight-loss drugs is because the weight loss is so rapid. Skin doesn't have time to adapt to less subcutaneous fat, and so a person looks worn out, gaunt, and aged. This is happening all over the place in Hollywood, with celebrities showcasing new, svelte figures with surprisingly bony, haggard faced.
It's unsurprising, then, that there is a long list of celebs who look different after taking Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs. As such, side-by-side photos reveal shocking cases of celebrity "Ozempic-face" since these drugs became mainstream. To combat the dreaded side effect of GLP-1s, many celebs pump their faces full of fillers, but this isn't always a flattering solution. Going through the list, from Meghan Trainor to Scott Disick, it's debatable whether or not the after pics are better.
Amy Schumer's weight loss seemed to herald her divorce
Before-and-after pics of Amy Schumer make her "Ozempic face" obvious. But what's so laudable — and lovable — about Schumer's weight loss journey is how open she's been about the process. Instead of pretending, Schumer's shared everything that led to the change in her appearance. In a 2022 sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter, Schumer said she started by getting liposuction. "It's not about needing to be slamming, because I've never been famous for being hot, but I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror," Schumer said.
After that, Schumer started taking Wegovy, a popular GLP-1 receptor agonist, and lost 30 pounds. While the results were fast — hence the Ozempic-face — she didn't like the experience. On "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (via CNN) in June 2023, Schumer said that she was so nauseous she couldn't get out of bed. "I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," she said. "I was so skinny and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]." So, Schumer switched things up and went on Mounjaro, a dual-agonist medication, and not only felt much better, but continued to shed weight. Schumer's 50-pound weight loss coincided with her divorce from husband Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage. Fans actually suspected something was off even before Schumer and Fischer announced their split, and her transformation had something to do with it.
Serena Williams became a spokesperson for GLP-1s
Serena Williams is literally a brand ambassador for Ro, a company that provides access to weight-loss medications. In August 2025, the tennis pro told People she was struggling to lose her baby weight. "I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained," Williams said. "It was crazy because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at."
After her daughter, Adira River, stopped breastfeeding, Williams began endorsing Ro and became a celebrity patient ambassador for the company. After taking GLP-1s, Williams lost 34 pounds in a year. What's more, Williams claimed the medication made her feel healthier. "GLP-1 helped me enhance everything that I was already doing — eating healthy and working out, whether it was as a professional athlete at the top level of tennis or just going to the gym every day," Williams told People. Furthermore, Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is an investor in Ro and sits on the board.
While it's certainly laudable to make healthier habits, the weight loss gave Williams a more gaunt face. Comparing her look at the 2024 Met Gala, to one taken of her in New York in January 2026, Williams looks like a different person. Her eyes are more sunken and her cheeks appear hollow.
Meghan Trainor's post-GLP-1 face is startling
Meghan Trainor's face transformation is so jarring after her experience on weight-loss drugs, she looks like a completely different person. Fans have had a tough time reconciling her new appearance since she built a musical brand all about loving her curves and pushing for greater body-positivity. Comparing Trainor's look in 2020 wearing a red sequin dress to her shocking debut at the Baby2Baby Gala in November 2025, it's almost impossible to believe it's the same woman. Fans literally had to be told that the woman was Trainor, after mistaking her for Paris Hilton.
In March 2025, Trainor jumped on Instagram to admit that her 60-pound weight loss came largely thanks to Mounjaro. "No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago," Trainor began in her caption. "I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great." At least she's being transparent about it! However, some fans weren't jiving with her message.
"Being healthy for your kids is eating well, exercising etc. not taking a drug that could have adverse effects and make you seriously ill. It's a quick fix for yourself not your health or your kids," one person commented. So, Trainor's transformation wasn't totally well received.
Kelly Osbourne has one of the most shocking cases of 'Ozempic face'
Look no further than Kelly Osbourne for one of the most drastic cases of "Ozempic face" in Hollywood. The difference is so shocking that it's hard to tell it's the same person. In February 2024, Osbourne told E! News that Ozempic was "amazing." And when she was describing her weight-loss journey, she admitted she wasn't a fan of the gym. "There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that's isn't as boring as working out?" she said. "People hate on it because they want to do it," she continued.
Osbourne went on to say that the people who criticize Ozempic the most are just upset because they're secretly using it or wish they could. "Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive but it eventually won't be because it actually works."
People noticed the extreme changes in Osbourne's appearance when her face had all the trappings of "Ozempic face," such as hollow cheeks, sunken eyes, and a prematurely-aged look. People also noticed the same effects in her hands. Pictures of Kelly Osbourne's "Ozempic hands" looked jarring, as they appeared large and bony after her rapid weight loss. It's such a common side effect of weight-loss drugs that cosmetic surgeons literally offer procedures to combat the thinness in one's hands. Clearly, "Ozempic face" is just one part of the whole transformation, but undoubtedly the most noticeable part.
Kathy Bates said her weight loss wasn't just because of Ozempic
Before-and-after photos of Kathy Bates' "Ozempic face" are eyebrow-raising. In late 2025, people started to notice that Bates looked different, and the volume in her face had shrunken, along with the rest of her body. She lost 100 pounds, and even for Bates, the change took some getting used to. "I'm still figuring out what it's like to be without all of that weight," Bates told Variety in September 2025. "What was it for? What was I hiding myself from? What are the emotions that are pouring out because I don't have that armor? It just really surprised me, really shocked me."
While Bates openly admits to using Ozempic, she's sensitive about the idea that it was an easy journey. "People say, 'Well, it was the Ozempic.' F*** you, it was the Ozempic! It took me years to do this," she told the outlet. "I got this diagnosis about diabetes — my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril. When they said 'diabetes,' I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, lose the weight." Bates said that Ozempic helped her lose the last 20 pounds, but it wasn't the only reason she lost weight. Clearly, it's a touchy subject for her.
Scott Disick isn't ashamed of using Mounjaro
In early 2025, fans discovered Scott Disick was using weight-loss medication during an episode of "The Kardashians." Khloe Kardashian was at his house and when Disick opened the fridge, and fans saw the packaging for Mounjaro inside. The news blew up on the internet, but at the time, there was still a stigma surrounding the use of GLP-1s. Disick had admitted that he struggled with weight after hurting his back, making exercise a difficult thing to do.
When Khloe called Disick to tell him that the internet was buzzing about the Mounjaro, Disick shot back, saying, "By the way, I'm not embarrassed that I took it!" Indeed, he isn't. Disick later posted a parody video on Instagram about a jug of milk with a GLP-1 holder in the container. Part of the joke video was poking fun at Kim Kardashian, who allegedly didn't know the price of a gallon of milk, but the other part of the video was owning his weight-loss journey. While it's great that Disick is at peace, his "Ozempic face" was alarming to many. Side-by-side photos of Scott Disick make his "Ozempic face" hard to ignore, as the reality TV star has been stepping out looking gaunt and frail. Perhaps his use of GLP-1s went a little too far.
Mindy Kaling sparked a lot of Ozempic rumors
Mindy Kaling created a buzz at the 2023 Oscars when she stepped out looking thinner than ever before in her career, and the star continued to fuel speculations about Ozempic at later events. It's no wonder people were speculating Kaling's use of a weight-loss drug, as she got a lot thinner as time went on, and her face became much more gaunt. The comedian's smile lines were more pronounced while her cheeks lacked padding from subcutaneous fat.
Kaling is one of the few celebrities who won't address the Ozempic rumors despite evident "Ozempic face." When speaking with Allure in July 2023, Kaling wouldn't comment on her body, or the fans who complained that they had "lost an ally" in the body-positivity movement. "It's not super exciting for me to talk about my body and how it's analyzed," Kaling said. "So I think I'm just not going to get into it because it takes over the conversation unfortunately and people take it so personally." So for Kaling, any conversation leading in that direction was a no-go.
Rosie O'Donnell admitted that Mounjaro worked for her
Rosie O'Donnell didn't mince words when it came to her evident weight loss. She completely owned the fact that she took Mounjaro and had rapid results. "I've lost more weight," O'Donnell shared in a TikTok video. "I am on Mounjaro for my diabetes and one of the side effects is you lose weight. But it's also because I had a chef for over two years in Los Angeles and I don't have a chef now." That sounds like she's poking some fun at her own cooking abilities.
The transformation was difficult for O'Donnell to face. "I'm one of those people who always had a weight issue and now that I'm a size large — instead of an XL or a XXL — I find it shocking," she told fans. "I really do. I find it completely shocking." Her transformation certainly was notable. Her face was much thinner compared to earlier years, including a loss of volume in her lips. Her cheeks and jawline were also much thinner.
Renee Graziano said that Mounjaro worked for her
Renee Graziano, an alum of "Mob Wife," lost 52 pounds on Mounjaro. The star happily posted about it on Instagram on May 5, 2025. "I love sharing my weight-loss journey with y'all because truthfully, I've been so hard on myself behind the scenes," Graziano began. She went on to explain that she had been taking Mounjaro for five months, in addition to working with a therapist about personal insecurities. "The substantial amount of weight that I have lost really has made me feel and look younger than I have in a long time," Graziano added.
While fans praised Graziano and her positive message, there's no denying that her "Ozempic face" was a real thing. She posted an Instagram video in January 2026, and her face was completely hollow. Graziano's eye sockets were sunken and her cheeks were so angular that she looked like someone else.
Dolores Catania said that Ozempic was a life-changer
Dolores Catania, a beloved star from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," admitted to using Ozempic, and said she loved the experience. While speaking with Hello! in February 2025, Catania revealed she was one of the first celebrities to speak openly about it, thus reducing the stigma. In fact, she and her partner, Paul Connell, both took it.
"I kind of think I broke the seal on being honest about it. With Ozempic, it has been a life-changer for me and my boyfriend Paul, who lost 60 pounds," she told the outlet. "There are side effects like nausea but you take a pill for that. I personally like it, I know it's time for me to wean myself off or go on a lower dose but doctors have said there's not really anything wrong with staying on it." While it's great that Catania stayed close to her doctor throughout the process, she did get "Ozempic face" along the way. Her cheeks and chin area became much thinner, and her eyes became more sunken.
Oprah Winfrey says GLP-1s are for life
In 2023, Oprah Winfrey admitted to People that she was taking Ozempic. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," she said. But in January 2024, Winfrey decided to stop taking the weight-loss drug. After a year, she put on 20 pounds, even after managing her diet and exercising.
In December 2025, however, she told People in a later interview that it would be a forever thing for her. "It's going to be a lifetime thing," Winfrey admitted. "I've proven to myself I need it." While it's laudable that Winfrey isn't denying what's worked for her, she's had to grapple with "Ozempic face." Her cheeks are much more hollow and sunken, and her skin appears more aged than it did before.
Jonah Hill has major 'Ozempic face'
Perhaps no one in Hollywood has more evident "Ozempic face" than Jonah Hill. The actor hasn't spoken out directly about any use of GLP-1s, but at a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets on July 30, 2025 in San Diego, California, Hill looked unrecognizable. The wrinkles under his eyes were much more pronounced and his smile lines were pronounced.
The speculation around Hill's use of Ozempic reached a frenzy when fans saw him on set filming "Cut Off" in January 2026. While he should do what he wants, Hill's transformation is a shock to see, and looks much more emaciated than one would expect from traditional diet and exercise. But to be fair, in his 2022 documentary "Stutz," Hill admitted that he feels sensitive about his weight and that being the butt of jokes in the media wasn't fun. Fair enough.
Tucker Carlson sparked Ozempic rumors
Tucker Carlson generated whispers about "Ozempic face" when he posed with political activist Cenk Uygur and shared the photo on Instagram on January 30, 2026. Carlson looked noticeably gaunt and wrinkled compared to images of him only months earlier. People were quick to speculate that the former Fox News host had started taking weight-loss drugs.
Other photos of Carlson from January 2026 stirred up similar feedback with fans commenting that he had the countenance associated with the celebrity weight-loss drug. "The political commentator notably displayed several of the signs associated with the so-called 'Ozempic face' prevalent in Hollywood," an observant netizen posted on X. "Carlson's cheeks were hollowed out, his eyes were sunken, and his skin saggy."
Carlson has been candid about his weight. In June 2025, he told Clayton Morris on "The Tucker Carlson Show" that the stress at Fox News took a toll on him. "I just got fat," he said, asserting that Fox News was the hardest job he's ever had. We also know that Carlson doesn't go to the gym after he joked in a January 2026 ad on Instagram for Alp nicotine pouches: "I'm 56 years old. I've never one time been to a gym." So, the weight loss had to come from somewhere, right?