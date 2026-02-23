The 13 Most Extreme Cases Of 'Ozempic Face' In Hollywood

"Ozempic face" has taken over Hollywood. The term applies to a changing face that has altered due to a weight-loss drug — the most common being Ozempic, but others like Wegovy, Rybelsus, and Mounjaro also dominate the market. These drugs create a more hollowed-out appearance and can cause skin to appear saggy. People with "Ozempic face" typically have more sunken-in eyes and looser skin around the jawline, while wrinkles can often become more pronounced. Lips also appear thinner, and cheeks, especially, look gaunt.

Of course, some of these side effects are natural with weight loss as fat loss impacts the face just as much as it does elsewhere on the body, and so faces do often appear more sculpted. However, the reason why it's so pronounced with weight-loss drugs is because the weight loss is so rapid. Skin doesn't have time to adapt to less subcutaneous fat, and so a person looks worn out, gaunt, and aged. This is happening all over the place in Hollywood, with celebrities showcasing new, svelte figures with surprisingly bony, haggard faced.

It's unsurprising, then, that there is a long list of celebs who look different after taking Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs. As such, side-by-side photos reveal shocking cases of celebrity "Ozempic-face" since these drugs became mainstream. To combat the dreaded side effect of GLP-1s, many celebs pump their faces full of fillers, but this isn't always a flattering solution. Going through the list, from Meghan Trainor to Scott Disick, it's debatable whether or not the after pics are better.