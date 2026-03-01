Mitch McConnell Isn't Escaping The Shady Plastic Surgery Gossip
Plastic surgery is so rampant in the White House, it's surprising that the East Wing was demolished for a ballroom rather than a beauty clinic. While Kristi Noem's Mar-A-Lago face has become the mold for other "MAGA Barbies," it's not just the women in President Donald Trump's cabinet getting work done. Republican men have also opted for this cosmetic loyalty pledge, and Sen. Mitch McConnell is not absolved of these shady rumors. Representing Kentucky since 1985, he was also the Senate Republican Conference leader from 2007 to 2025. Acting as the literal face of his party in Congress, he might have started taking beauty cues from the MAGA elite over establishment Republicans.
When compared to the sagging lower half of the senator's face, McConnell's suspiciously smooth forehead has been raising eyebrows (or at least trying to). While many people suspect that he's gotten plastic surgery, or at least a less invasive procedure like Botox or fillers, there's no proof of it. Dr. Raja Mohan, a board-certified plastic surgeon, exclusively told The List, "Botox typically reduces dynamic forehead lines," but unlike Matt Gaetz's obvious plastic surgery transformation, McConnell's potential procedures still maintain plausible deniability.
Dr. Mohan emphasized that, while "public speculation about cosmetic procedures is common," it can be impossible to confirm on the basis of a few select images. "In some photos he has wrinkles and in others his forehead looks very smooth which could have been [a] modification of the photo," she said. Regardless of whether the gossip is true, Botox wouldn't be the most dramatic procedure McConnell could undergo (a facelift or neck-tuck would send him from Capitol Hill to Uncanny Valley).
Mitch McConnell isn't exactly a MAGA darling
Although instrumental in President Donald Trump winning his first term, Sen. Mitch McConnell's relationship with the president has been far from consistent. He was an invaluable asset to Trump for executing his political agenda in Congress, but the president had some strong words for McConnell following the senator's refusal to challenge the 2020 election results. Despite calling for McConnell's impeachment after his perceived mismanagement of the debt ceiling in 2022, Trump didn't manage to remove the senator from office prior to his second presidential term. It was McConnell who voluntarily resigned as Senate Republican leader in 2024 and also decided not to run for re-election, ending his time in Congress in January 2027.
A "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack" in the eyes of the president (via NPR), McConnell's rumored turn to Botox might have less to do with age-insecurity and more to do with self-preservation (if he has, in fact, been using it). Axios reported that, since January 2025, plastic surgeons in Washington, D.C., have been flooded with requests from newly appointed officials looking for Mar-A-Lago Face procedures. With a noticeable lack of old-school republicans in the scene, plastic surgeons are noting a visible shift in the physical face of the Republican Party.
Having learned his lesson the last time he stood up to Trump, McConnell could be trying to keep the target off his back by focusing on his forehead instead. While Dr. Raja Mohan asserted that only an in-person assessment would confirm the validity of the rumors, many constituents believe that there aren't many fine lines left to read between regarding McConnell's conformity to the new GOP norm.