Mitch McConnell Isn't Escaping The Shady Plastic Surgery Gossip

Plastic surgery is so rampant in the White House, it's surprising that the East Wing was demolished for a ballroom rather than a beauty clinic. While Kristi Noem's Mar-A-Lago face has become the mold for other "MAGA Barbies," it's not just the women in President Donald Trump's cabinet getting work done. Republican men have also opted for this cosmetic loyalty pledge, and Sen. Mitch McConnell is not absolved of these shady rumors. Representing Kentucky since 1985, he was also the Senate Republican Conference leader from 2007 to 2025. Acting as the literal face of his party in Congress, he might have started taking beauty cues from the MAGA elite over establishment Republicans.

When compared to the sagging lower half of the senator's face, McConnell's suspiciously smooth forehead has been raising eyebrows (or at least trying to). While many people suspect that he's gotten plastic surgery, or at least a less invasive procedure like Botox or fillers, there's no proof of it. Dr. Raja Mohan, a board-certified plastic surgeon, exclusively told The List, "Botox typically reduces dynamic forehead lines," but unlike Matt Gaetz's obvious plastic surgery transformation, McConnell's potential procedures still maintain plausible deniability.

Dr. Mohan emphasized that, while "public speculation about cosmetic procedures is common," it can be impossible to confirm on the basis of a few select images. "In some photos he has wrinkles and in others his forehead looks very smooth which could have been [a] modification of the photo," she said. Regardless of whether the gossip is true, Botox wouldn't be the most dramatic procedure McConnell could undergo (a facelift or neck-tuck would send him from Capitol Hill to Uncanny Valley).