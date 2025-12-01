Matt Gaetz Photos That Make Plastic Surgery Rumors Hard To Deny
If there's one thing scandalous former Florida politician Matt Gaetz has mastered, it's the art of shapeshifting. Not only has the disgraced representative been able to navigate his career away from disaster by becoming a host of his own show on the One America News Network, but his features have morphed along the way. One of the rare men who has possibly hopped on the Mar-A-Lago face trend sweeping MAGA circles, Gaetz has seemingly kept his forehead smooth and cheeks full over the years. Though he has neither confirmed nor denied the use of fillers or Botox, his glow-up is fairly undeniable.
Similar to the time Kimberly Guilfoyle accidentally put Gaetz in the middle of plastic surgery rumors with an unfiltered photo, there have been several times the talk show host accidentally put himself on blast. From side-by-side comparisons that reveal the disappearance of any forehead lines, to a chin that seemed to gain a stronger jawline, the evolution of Gaetz's face has been both a slow horse and an overnight sensation. In several photos, it's easy to see that he isn't beating the plastic surgery allegations anytime soon.
Matt Gaetz and the case of the disappearing forehead wrinkles
In the above side by side photos, taken only five years apart, the evolution of Matt Gaetz and his ubiquitous forehead is glaring. The photo on the left, from 2017, shows Gaetz falling for a Donald Trump bronzer fail, boasting a rather cakey orange look. On the right is Gaetz from 2022, thankfully sans fake tan, but also mysteriously missing any semblance of those deep lines on his forehead. If anything, the still, smooth nature of the top part of his face could be an indication of the magic of Botox.
Matt Gaetz changed his jawline
Speaking at a news conference in November 2023, Matt Gaetz was boasting two major shifts in his facial appearance: the introduction of those intense, triangular eyebrows and a newly chiseled chin. In prior years, Gaetz's jawline was a bit more slack and rounded; here, it looks angular and well-defined. Just like how Gaetz is nearly unrecognizable in throwback photos from his youth, the introduction of a new chin could suggest he went under the knife (even if his wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz, wants to publicly credit herself as the inspiration for his transformation).
Matt Gaetz found some fuller cheeks
In yet another photo that makes it hard for Matt Gaetz to run from the plastic surgery rumors, seen here on stage at the Republican National Convention in 2024, the Florida representative suddenly has fuller cheeks. Providing definition under the eyes and close to the nose, those apple plump cheeks help give Gaetz's face a sturdy appearance. Though he has never admitted to the use of filler, this bold new look suggested that he possibly felt the need to get tuned up for the big Republican event (to varied success).
Matt Gaetz looked tuned up for Madison Square Garden
Spotted in his wife's October 27, 2024 Instagram post celebrating "Trump takes Madison Square Garden!" Matt Gaetz looks eerily smooth. Matt and his strangely younger wife Ginger Luckey Gaetz both look polished for the event, if not overly so. Matt's cheeks still appear slightly plump, and his jaw remains visible, but the smile lines around his eyes seem strained. Though it's nice to see he can still crinkle parts of his face, the area around Matt's crow's feet does appear to have had some help, making the rest of his smoothed out features feel uncanny.
Ginger Luckey Gaetz and Matt Gaetz appeared airbrushed together
There's a chance that Ginger Luckey Gaetz might have a bigger ego than her husband Matt Gaetz, with some evidence spotted in the above photo. In a December 2024 Instagram snap, Ginger seems to be boasting about spending the holiday season at Mar-A-Lago, while her husband looks absolutely poreless. While it could be a clever filter, it could also be that Matt once again found a way to smooth out his forehead, freeze the area around his eyes, and keep his cheekbones full some other way.
Matt Gaetz possibly refreshed his look for Inauguration Day
To celebrate what Ginger Luckey Gaetz referred to on Instagram as, "Happy America comeback day," she shared a photo of herself and husband Matt Gaetz in Washington, D.C. on January 20. Once again, Matt's forehead is flawless, which is quite the feat to accomplish naturally at age 42. The smooth skin around his brow and under his eyes also hints at some outside help, and his smile lines once again appear strained — as if something is trying to prevent them from happening.
Fatherhood might be impacting Matt Gaetz's face
In a November 2 Instagram snap from Matt Gaetz's wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz, the couple shows off their newborn son, Luckey Louis Gaetz, with all three wearing costumes. Ever since Matt hasn't been spotted attending any major events like inaugurations or conventions, his face has shifted. Lines have returned to his forehead and the corners of his eyes. His jawline has lost the angled structure, and his cheeks are looking a bit more normal. Possibly an indication that keeping up with a specific beauty regimen fell to the wayside, most likely due to the chaos of having a baby.