Matt Gaetz Photos That Make Plastic Surgery Rumors Hard To Deny

If there's one thing scandalous former Florida politician Matt Gaetz has mastered, it's the art of shapeshifting. Not only has the disgraced representative been able to navigate his career away from disaster by becoming a host of his own show on the One America News Network, but his features have morphed along the way. One of the rare men who has possibly hopped on the Mar-A-Lago face trend sweeping MAGA circles, Gaetz has seemingly kept his forehead smooth and cheeks full over the years. Though he has neither confirmed nor denied the use of fillers or Botox, his glow-up is fairly undeniable.

Similar to the time Kimberly Guilfoyle accidentally put Gaetz in the middle of plastic surgery rumors with an unfiltered photo, there have been several times the talk show host accidentally put himself on blast. From side-by-side comparisons that reveal the disappearance of any forehead lines, to a chin that seemed to gain a stronger jawline, the evolution of Gaetz's face has been both a slow horse and an overnight sensation. In several photos, it's easy to see that he isn't beating the plastic surgery allegations anytime soon.